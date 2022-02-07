Johnny Depp | Amber Heard sent a message to her fans who were threatened by the actor’s

The actress posted a video on her Instagram account, in which she sends a message to her fans for the unfortunate situations they experienced on the networks.

The contentious marriage between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp culminated in cross-accusations of violence and defamation, which led to a trial that has been postponed since last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. After several suspensions, an agreement was reached that it will be in April 2022, but until then they will have to continue dealing with what happens on social networks.

Since Warner Bros. fired the actor from the Fantastic Beasts saga, where he played the villain Gellert Grindelwald, his fans put together campaigns and virtual requests for him to make the decision with his ex-wife, but so far it has not happened. It is nothing new that from that moment they have boycotted every project she appears inlike the series The Stand.

This situation has declared a war between both fandoms, in which for reasons of trajectory and recognition Depp wins, and they are the minority who declare themselves in favor of Heardbut when it happens more than one user indicated that he received death threats. Such was the case for @Eve_Barlow, who has defended the interpreter of Mera in Aquaman and shared on twitter the comments he received.

Amber Heard’s message

It is not very common that the protagonists refer totally to this type of situation, but Amber posted a video on her official Instagram accountin which he has closed comments, and sent a message to his followers: “I just want to say, thank you so much to all my followers, my fans. Thank you so much for everything you do to support me. I know sometimes it’s not easy, but I appreciate it. But also, sorry for the death threats. Thank you, I love them!”.

This was well received by his fandom though On Johnny’s side, many state that this happens, but the other way around. In the same way, it marks a clear division between two sides and a toxicity that has already been denounced more than once with other actors, actresses, directors or audiovisual productions themselves. As we mentioned, the trial will only be next year, so new actions are expected from the fans.