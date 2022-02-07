John Cena compared a scene with Vin Diesel to the confrontation between The Rock and Hulk Hogan

In March 2002 the Skydome of toronto, Canada lived one of the most iconic in the history of wrestling. rock Y hulk hogan They stood frozen in the center of the ring as thousands of fans cheered. Stunned by such a phenomenon, the superstars could not do more, the objective of the rivalry was fulfilled, the outcome went into the background.

At times like this I thought John Cena when he gave life to Jacob Torettothe younger brother of Dominic on the tape fast and furious 9. The key moment of the film is precisely that confrontation between brothers, after years of not having seen each other’s faces. The 16 times world champion in the WWEdoes not stop thinking about his old job and managed to find similarities between both events.

“Face to face with Dominic Toretto It really was like a moment of Wrestlemania in which the two protagonists stand in front of each other, it was really something very exciting and that spark (about wrestling) has not been lost on me, “he said Dinner in interview with RECORD. For the followers of the franchise it was a moment of discovery that they never expected and that is that at no time had there been a clue that there was a blood brother for Dom, much less that it was the fighter who gave him life.

that night in WrestleMania X8 It remained in the memory of all sports fans. This same impact has had the fact that Dominic and Jacob found themselves after so many years in an extremely complex situation, considering the family roots that the protagonist has and the intentions of his counterpart, his younger brother.

