JJ Macías: I come with all the humility to win a position in Chivas

Jose Juan Macias ended his European adventure when he arrived this Monday at Guadalajara to begin his third stage as a player of ChivasHe says he came with humility and that he came back by his own decision.

The attacker was calm, glad to come back home and get to work with the rojiblanco team.

JJ will start this Monday to work with Chivas, and will not be on Wednesday against FC Juárez in a duel pending on Matchday 4, nor against tigers Saturday at Akron Stadium.

He talked about his time in Europe, ensures that he will return, and that at this stage with the Getafe muscle injuries did not let him go.

“I come with all the humility in the world to earn a position in Chivas. It was my own choice because there are priorities in my life that I want to make clear and one of them is to be happy and I think I find it here,” he said upon arrival at the airport.

“I am going to leave my stage in Europe in the future, whatever comes, the only thing I want is play and be happy… (I want) to return to my football level because I haven’t had time,” he added.

Jose Juan Macias could not earn a place in the Getafe from The league from Spain, where he arrived on loan from the hand of Míchel.

The striker could not be present on the scoreboard even once and the Madrid team decided terminate the assignment early of the player, for which he decided to return to Mexican soccer.

could not consolidate

Unfortunately for Macías, he joined a list of Mexican soccer players who did not take root in LaLiga; men like Francis Palencia, Carlos Ochoa, Manuel Vidrio u Omar Bravo they were unable to prolong their stay.

Nor figures like Cuauhtemoc Blanco, German Villa or Chepo de la Torre shone, returning to Mexico shortly after embarking on the adventure.

Macias barely managed to play seven games in the league competition, plus one of Copa del Rey, but it did not fill the eye of the trainers, losing options before Enes Unal or the newcomer Borja Mayoral.

Already registered with Chivas

On the page of MX League His registration already appears, being the new bearer of the number 7 that he left vacant Uriel Antuna, who went to Blue Cross in exchange of Robert Alvarado.

Precisely with the Louse Alvarado Y Alexis Vega could form a respectable axis of attack for the Guadalajara, although first he must win the race against Angel Zaldivar, who has two goals in three presentations.

