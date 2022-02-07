Jennifer Lopez tells ‘Rolling Stone’ that she doesn’t see a breakup with Ben Affleck in her future | People | Entertainment

Magazine rolling stone dedicates its March cover to the artist Jennifer López, who talks about her life and the many coincidences with Kat Valdez, the character she plays in the recent film marry me (With Owen Wilson).

“I’m trying not to say much,” López warned at the beginning of the extensive interview in which he talks about his life, his work, his relationship with Ben Affleck and the feeling of being a ‘underdog‘ (competitor at a disadvantage) in the world of Hollywood. She attributed this to her Puerto Rican ancestry (even though she was born in New York) and growing up in the Bronx.

But he admitted that now he feels happy, producing, acting and singing. Something that happens to Kat Valdez, a superstar about to get married who discovers that her fiancé has been unfaithful to her. In a panic, and exposed to ridicule in front of the press and fans, she marries a guy from the crowd who proposes to her.

López, who is no stranger to the sufferings of infidelity and who saw her romance with Ben Affleck postponed for almost two decades, says yes, that there is a lot of Kat in her, and that “it is something that only someone like me could understand. . I had to remind myself: ‘You know what it’s like to be on stage in a crowded place and be embarrassed. How does it feel to be on TV and be made fun of like it’s not painful?’”

Lopez attributes her success to her own competitive spirit and her mother’s tough love, which introduced her to the world of musicals but also groomed her for a cruel world. “I am a handicapped player. I always felt like I was climbing from the bottom. Forever. It’s part of being Puerto Rican and from the Bronx, and a woman.” Dreaming big in that context, he explains, is a path to disappointment.

Others interviewed by rolling stoneOn the other hand, they assure that it is an example of hard work, and that this has compensated for the areas in which the talent did not seem to be enough, such as music, and that this made the producers want to have her.

After 31 films and nine albums, stints as a judge in American Idol, clothing lines and cosmetics, she thinks her success has been “slow but sure.” The moment your life changed for the better? One night in the late 1990s, in a London hotel, looking at his collection of designer shoes. “I remembered having holes in the soles of my shoes,” he says. “And I thought, is this happening? It was like a fairy tale. And it wasn’t wealth, it was change, disparity. That suite was bigger than the house I grew up in. Much larger”.

And now? He still thinks that he is running at a disadvantage, but he is in one of his best moments. He does therapy, believes in having a vision, in destiny and that things happen for a reason. And that one day he will have what he deserves. He doesn’t see a break with Affleck in the future. “I don’t think we would have gone back thinking that would happen. We feel that what we have found again is much more important, and the way we live, what we share and what we do not, is the balance, the benefit of the experience and the wisdom that we have gained over the years. (AND)