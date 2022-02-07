Jennifer Aniston’s compliment to Brad Pitt before the meeting of Friends

The meeting of the protagonists of friends It caused quite a stir among the fans. After meeting the trailer of the expected reunion, Jennifer Anistonthe actress who played Rachel on the sitcom American, winked at Brad Pittwith whom she was not only married but also shared the set of the popular series that will now return for a special episode.

Friends reunion trailer

In an interview Aniston gave with her castmates -Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox- to Access Hollywood, the three reviewed some of the most important names that went through the series. In that list, they included big American stars like Reese Witherspoon, ben stiller, Sean Penn Y Paul Rudd. As Cox and Kudrow listed colleagues, Aniston interrupted to make her contribution. “Mr. Pitt was wonderful, he was fantastic.”he stated.

Pitt’s appearance on Friends came while he was married to Aniston, in season eight. Thus, the actor played Will Colbert, a former high school classmate of Monica (Cox), who shared several scenes with Aniston. The wink of the actress generated a great illusion among the fans of the couple, who after the news of the return of Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopezconsidered that Pitt and Aniston could follow the same steps.

Jennifer and Brad were together from 2000 to 2005 and were one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. The marriage was dissolved after the actor fell in love during the filming of Mr and Mrs smith from Angelina Jolie. While Pitt married Jolie and had children; Aniston was in a relationship with several actors until she ended up marrying Justin Theroux.

But time passed and both separated from their respective partners. According to what was said, the protagonist of Once upon a time in Hollywood, after separating from Jolie, approached Aniston to apologize for your behavior in the past, which motivated them to strike up a friendship. Thus it was possible to see the actor at the actress’s 50th party, in 2019, and at the end of that same year in another celebration that she organized with her closest friends. And all these meetings did nothing but generate speculation about a possible reconciliation.