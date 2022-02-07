Jennifer Aniston shares behind the scenes with Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2

Last Monday, February 7, the 50-year-old actress, Jennifer Anistonsurprised all the fans of murder mystery by sharing a post with his great friend and great actor Adam Sandler showing the behind the scenes of the film recordings.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker