Jennifer Aniston shares behind the scenes with Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2

Last Monday, February 7, the 50-year-old actress, Jennifer Anistonsurprised all the fans of murder mystery by sharing a post with his great friend and great actor Adam Sandler showing the behind the scenes of the film recordings.

YOU CAN SEE: Adam Sandler is caught playing basketball with his fans – VIDEO

In the video, recorded by Aniston and posted on her Instagram, you can see the cast and crew of his next movie Murder Mystery 2doing exercises and enthusiastic about the recordings of the film, in a quite nice environment.

Video of Aniston with Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2

According to the video, after showing the production team working out, the actress filmed Sandler, who was wearing a blue polo shirt and sunglasses, moving to the rhythm of the music playing in the background.

This is not everything! The first part of Aniston’s post includes a photo with his partner, posing on a beach. “Back to work with my friend. #MurderMystery2,” he wrote as the caption for the post on Instagram.

What is ‘Murder Mystery’ about?

The ‘Murder Mystery,’ which premiered on Netflix in 2019, stars Aniston and Sandler as the leads, who play a couple caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire’s yacht.