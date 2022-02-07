Jennifer Aniston is battered, said a user: they destroyed him on Twitter

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

And he was not far behind. The man continued to maintain that Jennifer “is battered. The woman who is over 40 is already very used. Walked by several guys. Imagine that you are hooked… something that has already gone through at least 40 hands. I prefer women with young flesh, without cellulite or stretch marks, and not as used. Besides, they put up with whatever you ask of them.”

image.png

Twitter users exploded upon reading that tweet and did not stop doing memes. When it became a trend, Running with Libertad hid its tweets and is now a private account.

https://twitter.com/lwatchtv/status/1490013925097754625 Speaking like this about Jennifer Aniston and the ‘very used’ forty women only shows how small your dick is, and that you don’t know how to fuck.

Ready. Someone had to tell him. pic.twitter.com/X8DPAg9CbL — IwatchTV (@lwatchtv) February 5, 2022

https://twitter.com/BonastreGonzalo/status/1489999600106749956

https://twitter.com/MiguelANippur/status/1490052579954360321

https://twitter.com/mr_chanchu/status/1489995057868402690

“Jennifer Aniston being a trend because someone called her old and finished. First of all, we are going to stop insulting old age in the second it is almost her birthday 2/11/2022 and in the third I leave you with a current video so that you can judge for yourself “, “Wash your mouth before talking about Jennifer Aniston, give it a go and go mate with other fibrous runners”, gives this subject’s opinion about Jennifer Aniston and her body is wrong. But what can you expect from someone who talks about the woman “USA”??”, Were some of the phrases that were read on the networks after the unwise comment.

https://twitter.com/charlescaissa/status/1490070486214189059

https://twitter.com/ElPatoAlvarez_/status/1489974710230265861

The beginnings of Jennifer Aniston’s career

Aniston was born on February 11, 1969 in California, United States, but was raised in New York City. She is the daughter of the actor John Aniston and the actress Nancy Dow.

Coming from a family of actors, in 1989 went to Los Angeles to try your luck in your career as an actress. A year later he got his first job in the television series “Molloy”, in which he played the leading role. She also debuted on the screen in “Camp Life 2”.

His great character in friends had such an impact that she was attracted to other secondary characters in romantic comedies such as “The boyfriend of my dreams” or “She is unique”.

Currently, he has more than 20 years of career in which he participated in 45 films and 7 series.

