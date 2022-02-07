Jared Leto, Ben Affleck and Amy Adams top the list
Writing / the Voice of Michoacán
U.S. Like every year, the awards Golden Rasperry Awards, Best known as The Razzies, they are already closer to being able to reward the worst in cinema, which is why they have already announced the list of actors and films that will be part of its 2022 edition, which this time is headed by Jared Leto, Ben Affleck and Amy Adams.
Unlike the Oscar Awards, this event is a anti-recognition
and one of the places where Hollywood stars would never want to be, because they specialize in highlighting the worst of the year within the world of cinema.
As usual, 24 hours before the Oscar nominees are announced, the Razzie have already revealed their list of nominees for this year, and among the nominated films is “The Woman in the Window” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”
One of the novelties that these horrific awards bring is that the American actor, Bruce Willis, It has its own category, this to echo the number of productions in which it participated and which were a resounding disaster, so this year, the actor will not be spared from carrying a Razzie.
Netflix will also be within one of the categories of these anti-awards, since the musical that premiered about lady Di,
It has several nominations within many categories. But without further ado, here is the full list of the 2022 Razzie Awards.
Razzie 2022 nominations: complete list
WORST MOVIE
Lady Di: The Musical, by Christopher Ashley
Infinity, by Antoine Fuqua
Karen, by Coke Daniel’s
Space Jam: New Legends, by Malcolm D. Lee
The woman at the window by Joe Wright
WORST DIRECTION
Christopher Ashley by Lady Di: The Musical
Stephen Chbosky by Dear Evan Hansen
Coke Daniels by Karen
Renny Harlinby elite thieves
Joe Wright by The woman at the window
WORST ACTRESS
amy adams by The woman at the window
Jeanna deWaal by Lady Di: The Musical
Megan Fox by Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning by Karen
Ruby Rose by a night of revenge
WORST ACTOR
Scott Eastwoodby dangerous instinct
Roe Hartampf by Lady Di: The Musical
LeBron James for Space Jam: New Legends
Ben Platt by Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg for infinite
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
amy adams by Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cooksonby infinite
Erin Davis by Lady Di: The Musical
Judy Kaye by Lady Di: The Musical
Taryn Manning by Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck by the last duel
Nick Cannon by elite thieves
Mel Gibson by dangerous instinct
Gareth Keegan for Lady Di: The Musical
Jared Leto by House of Gucci
WORST COMBO ON SCREEN
Any awkward cast member with any painfully choreographed musical number in Lady Di: The Musical
LeBron James with any Waner character on Space Jam: New Legends
Jared Leto with his latex face, his grotesque clothes or his ridiculous accent in House of Gucci
Ben Platt with any other character who pretends to sing all day is a normal thing in Dear Evan Hansen
Tom with Jerry on Tom and Jerry
WORST REMAKE, SEQUEL OR COPY
Karen (as an unintended remake of cruel)
Space Jam: New Legends
Tom and Jerry
Twist (as a rap copy of Oliver Twist)
The woman at the window (as a copy of rear window)
WORST BRUCE WILLIS OF THE YEAR
In american siege
In Apex
In Cosmic Sin
In Deadlock
In fortress
In Midnight in the Switchgrass
In Without escape
In In dangerous lands