Jared Leto, Ben Affleck and Amy Adams top the list

U.S. Like every year, the awards Golden Rasperry Awards, Best known as The Razzies, they are already closer to being able to reward the worst in cinema, which is why they have already announced the list of actors and films that will be part of its 2022 edition, which this time is headed by Jared Leto, Ben Affleck and Amy Adams.

Unlike the Oscar Awards, this event is a anti-recognition

and one of the places where Hollywood stars would never want to be, because they specialize in highlighting the worst of the year within the world of cinema.

As usual, 24 hours before the Oscar nominees are announced, the Razzie have already revealed their list of nominees for this year, and among the nominated films is “The Woman in the Window” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”

One of the novelties that these horrific awards bring is that the American actor, Bruce Willis, It has its own category, this to echo the number of productions in which it participated and which were a resounding disaster, so this year, the actor will not be spared from carrying a Razzie.

Netflix will also be within one of the categories of these anti-awards, since the musical that premiered about lady Di,

It has several nominations within many categories. But without further ado, here is the full list of the 2022 Razzie Awards.

Razzie 2022 nominations: complete list

WORST MOVIE

Lady Di: The Musical, by Christopher Ashley

Infinity, by Antoine Fuqua

Karen, by Coke Daniel’s

Space Jam: New Legends, by Malcolm D. Lee

The woman at the window by Joe Wright

WORST DIRECTION

Christopher Ashley by Lady Di: The Musical

Stephen Chbosky by Dear Evan Hansen

Coke Daniels by Karen

Renny Harlinby elite thieves

Joe Wright by The woman at the window

WORST ACTRESS

amy adams by The woman at the window

Jeanna deWaal by Lady Di: The Musical

Megan Fox by Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning by Karen

Ruby Rose by a night of revenge

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwoodby dangerous instinct

Roe Hartampf by Lady Di: The Musical

LeBron James for Space Jam: New Legends

Ben Platt by Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg for infinite

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

amy adams by Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cooksonby infinite

Erin Davis by Lady Di: The Musical

Judy Kaye by Lady Di: The Musical

Taryn Manning by Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck by the last duel

Nick Cannon by elite thieves

Mel Gibson by dangerous instinct

Gareth Keegan for Lady Di: The Musical

Jared Leto by House of Gucci

WORST COMBO ON SCREEN

Any awkward cast member with any painfully choreographed musical number in Lady Di: The Musical

LeBron James with any Waner character on Space Jam: New Legends

Jared Leto with his latex face, his grotesque clothes or his ridiculous accent in House of Gucci

Ben Platt with any other character who pretends to sing all day is a normal thing in Dear Evan Hansen

Tom with Jerry on Tom and Jerry

WORST REMAKE, SEQUEL OR COPY

Karen (as an unintended remake of cruel)

Space Jam: New Legends

Tom and Jerry

Twist (as a rap copy of Oliver Twist)

The woman at the window (as a copy of rear window)

WORST BRUCE WILLIS OF THE YEAR

Bruce Willis gets so many Razzies this year that they’ve created a category just for him: “Worst Bruce Willis Performance in a 2021 Movie.” There are a total of 8 movies pic.twitter.com/oRyin2ybNA – Universe Alex 🦇 #TheBatman 🦇 (@UniversoAlex) February 7, 2022

In american siege

In Apex

In Cosmic Sin

In Deadlock

In fortress

In Midnight in the Switchgrass

In Without escape

In In dangerous lands