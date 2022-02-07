Jared Leto, Amy Adams or Ben Affleck among the Razzie 2022 nominees that create a category for Bruce Willis

MADRID, 7 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –

As the antithesis of the Oscars, the awards that – presumably – recognize the best of the cinematographic year, each awards season also the razzies are back, which point out the worst of the big screen. The 2022 edition, which has nominees as illustrious as Amy Adams, Jared Leto or Ben Affleckincludes a remarkable novelty, since the meticulous work of Bruce Willis in recent months it has given rise to a new category.

Lady Di: The Musical leads the nominations with nine nominations, including the categories of worst film and worst direction. They also compete for the award for worst film The woman at the window, Karen, infinite Y Space Jam: New Legends.

In the worst performance category are stars like Amy Adams for The Woman in the Window and Dear Evan Hanse; Lebron James by Space Jam: New Legends; Megan fox by Midnight in the Switchgrass or RubyRose for A Night of Vengeance.

It should be noted that the Razzies includes a new category called Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie and that is due to his participation in Midnight in the Switchgrass, Fortress, American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, No escape and On dangerous lands.

Some candidates that have caught by surprise are those of Jared Leto, who is up for the award for worst supporting actor for La casa Gucci; as well as the nomination of Ben Affleck in the same category for The Last Duel.

The winners of the Golden Raspberry will be announced next Saturday March 26, one day before the 2022 Oscars ceremony takes place. This is the complete list of nominees

WORST MOVIE

Lady Di: The Musical, by Christopher Ashley

Infinite by Antoine Fuqua

Karen from Coke Daniels

Space Jam: New Legends by Malcolm D. Lee

The Woman in the Window by Joe Wright

WORST DIRECTION

Christopher Ashley for Lady Di: The Musical

Stephen Chbosky for Dear Evan Hansen

Coke Daniels by Karen

Renny Harlin for Thieves Elite

Joe Wright for The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams for The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal for Lady Di: The Musical

Megan Fox for Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning for Karen

Ruby Rose for A Night of Vengeance

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood for Dangerous Instinct

Roe Hartampf for Lady Di: The Musical

LeBron James for Space Jam: New Legends

Ben Platt for Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg for Infinite

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams for Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson for Infinite

Erin Davie for Lady Di: The Musical

Judy Kaye for Lady Di: The Musical

Taryn Manning for Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck for The Last Showdown

Nick Cannon for Thieves Elite

Mel Gibson for Dangerous Instinct

Gareth Keegan for Lady Di: The Musical

Jared Leto for The House of Gucci

WORST COUPLE ON SCREEN

Any cast member and any poorly written or choreographed musical numbers in Lady Di: The Musical

LeBron James and any Warner Animation character in Space Jam: New Legends

Jared Leto with his latex face, his geek clothes or his ridiculous accent in The Gucci House

Ben Platt and any other character pretending Platt sings 24 hours a day is normal in Dear Evan Hansen.

Tom and Jerry (also known as Itchy and Scratchy) in Tom and Jerry

WORST REMAKE, SEQUEL OR COPY

Karen

Space Jam: New Legends

Tom and Jerry

Twist

The woman at the window

WORST PERFORMANCE OF BRUCE WILLIS IN A 2021 MOVIE

american siege

Apex

Cosmic Sin

Deadlock

fortress

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Without escape

In dangerous lands

WORST SCREENPLAY

Lady Di: The Musical (Screenplay by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan)

Karen (Screenplay by Coke Daniels)

Elite Thieves (Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny; screen story by Henny)

Twist (Screenplay by John Wrathall and Sally Collett)

The Woman in the Window (Screenplay by Tracy Letts from the novel by AJ Finn)