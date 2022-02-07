Jared Leto, Amy Adams or Ben Affleck among the Razzie 2022 nominees that create a category for Bruce Willis
MADRID, 7 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –
As the antithesis of the Oscars, the awards that – presumably – recognize the best of the cinematographic year, each awards season also the razzies are back, which point out the worst of the big screen. The 2022 edition, which has nominees as illustrious as Amy Adams, Jared Leto or Ben Affleckincludes a remarkable novelty, since the meticulous work of Bruce Willis in recent months it has given rise to a new category.
Lady Di: The Musical leads the nominations with nine nominations, including the categories of worst film and worst direction. They also compete for the award for worst film The woman at the window, Karen, infinite Y Space Jam: New Legends.
In the worst performance category are stars like Amy Adams for The Woman in the Window and Dear Evan Hanse; Lebron James by Space Jam: New Legends; Megan fox by Midnight in the Switchgrass or RubyRose for A Night of Vengeance.
It should be noted that the Razzies includes a new category called Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie and that is due to his participation in Midnight in the Switchgrass, Fortress, American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, No escape and On dangerous lands.
Some candidates that have caught by surprise are those of Jared Leto, who is up for the award for worst supporting actor for La casa Gucci; as well as the nomination of Ben Affleck in the same category for The Last Duel.
The winners of the Golden Raspberry will be announced next Saturday March 26, one day before the 2022 Oscars ceremony takes place. This is the complete list of nominees
WORST MOVIE
Lady Di: The Musical, by Christopher Ashley
Infinite by Antoine Fuqua
Karen from Coke Daniels
Space Jam: New Legends by Malcolm D. Lee
The Woman in the Window by Joe Wright
WORST DIRECTION
Christopher Ashley for Lady Di: The Musical
Stephen Chbosky for Dear Evan Hansen
Coke Daniels by Karen
Renny Harlin for Thieves Elite
Joe Wright for The Woman in the Window
WORST ACTRESS
Amy Adams for The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal for Lady Di: The Musical
Megan Fox for Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning for Karen
Ruby Rose for A Night of Vengeance
WORST ACTOR
Scott Eastwood for Dangerous Instinct
Roe Hartampf for Lady Di: The Musical
LeBron James for Space Jam: New Legends
Ben Platt for Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg for Infinite
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams for Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson for Infinite
Erin Davie for Lady Di: The Musical
Judy Kaye for Lady Di: The Musical
Taryn Manning for Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck for The Last Showdown
Nick Cannon for Thieves Elite
Mel Gibson for Dangerous Instinct
Gareth Keegan for Lady Di: The Musical
Jared Leto for The House of Gucci
WORST COUPLE ON SCREEN
Any cast member and any poorly written or choreographed musical numbers in Lady Di: The Musical
LeBron James and any Warner Animation character in Space Jam: New Legends
Jared Leto with his latex face, his geek clothes or his ridiculous accent in The Gucci House
Ben Platt and any other character pretending Platt sings 24 hours a day is normal in Dear Evan Hansen.
Tom and Jerry (also known as Itchy and Scratchy) in Tom and Jerry
WORST REMAKE, SEQUEL OR COPY
Karen
Space Jam: New Legends
Tom and Jerry
Twist
The woman at the window
WORST PERFORMANCE OF BRUCE WILLIS IN A 2021 MOVIE
american siege
Apex
Cosmic Sin
Deadlock
fortress
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Without escape
In dangerous lands
WORST SCREENPLAY
Lady Di: The Musical (Screenplay by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan)
Karen (Screenplay by Coke Daniels)
Elite Thieves (Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny; screen story by Henny)
Twist (Screenplay by John Wrathall and Sally Collett)
The Woman in the Window (Screenplay by Tracy Letts from the novel by AJ Finn)