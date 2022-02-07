“Jackass Forever” Kicks Spider-Man’s Web and Takes Over the Box Office











“Jackass Forever” kicks the Spider-Man web and takes over the box office The endearing irreverent comedy “Jackass Forever” accomplished a feat this weekend by taking first place from “spider-man” at the box office North America, according to industry data on Sunday.

The latest sequel from the Paramount house, where the parodies, antics, disgusting and painful stunts imagined by Johnny Knoxville and his funny gang are the protagonists, debuted with a collection of 23.5 million dollars between Friday and Sunday, estimated Exhibitor Relations, analyst of the industry.

Twenty years after its big-screen debut, the franchise has managed to maintain some relevance with the fifth installment and succeeded in bucking Hollywood trends by sneaking a pure comedy film, budgeted at just $10 million, into the first place.

“It’s extremely difficult to be fresh and funny for so long, but Jackass is doing it. The reviews are extraordinary (at this point, they’re usually bad),” said David A. Gross, director of Franchise Entertainment Research.

“Moonfall” took second place, with a modest gross of $10 million.

Lionsgate’s sci-fi catastrophe film, directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Halle Berry, takes place in a rather wacky scenario where parts of the Moon begin to fall to Earth.

Displaced to third place is “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, whose spectacular streak has been stopped after being the best in the covid era.

Its $9.6 million in sales this weekend took the Sony/Marvel film to a total of $749 million in domestic sales,

placing her fourth all-time.

The latest installment in Paramount’s “Scream” franchise fell to fourth place, grossing $4.7 million. The horror film stars the same characters from its original 1996 version: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

Fifth place went to Universal’s animated musical “Sing 2,” with $4.2 million. The all-star voice cast includes Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Pharrell Williams and Bono.

The next five of the top 10 most viewed were:

“The King’s Man” ($1.2 million)

“Redeeming Love” ($1 million)

“American Underdog” ($800k)

“The 355” (700 thousand dollars)

“The Lion and the Wolf” ($675,000)

