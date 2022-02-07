Jack Reacher review: Tom Cruise’s talent against Alan Ritchson’s muscle

After the two film adaptations of his character, Lee Child said that Cruise was a good actor, but he wouldn’t play him again. His physique was the opposite of that of Jack Reacher, whom the writer defined as that character who falls silent when he enters a bar. It is true that Cruise captured the sarcastic tone of the former military policeman well, but he did not convey the air of threat that the legion of followers that bet-sellers demand.

So the fundamental piece that Lee Child has sought for the series, of which he is also an executive producer, is an actor who fits the characteristics of the character. Discarded Henry Cavill (The Witch), Alan Ritchson (Titans) has been chosen, a true 4×4 whose 1.88 is far from Tom’s 1.70, but whose acting skills are far below those of the Hollywood superstar.

Plot

Without revealing great details of the story, the plot arc of this first season -which consists of 8 episodes – is based on the first book of the saga, Dangerous Zone (1997). Reacher, a former US Army investigator who wanders the country aimlessly, finds himself wrongly accused of murder after an incident in Margrave, a small town in Georgia. This matter is just the tip of the iceberg of something much bigger that you will have to discover little by little.

The Serie It begins as a classic western to soon become a thriller whose music we have heard before. Despite the spectacular nature of the action scenes, in which Ritchson shows off his physique, the series focuses more on the investigation part. But everything is too far-fetched, there is an excessive desire for all the pieces of the puzzle to fit together and this reduces the credibility of the series. Some doses of humor and a certain social portrait of rural America complete a picture that, without being a masterpiece, is easy to see.

Accompanying Ritchson, are Malcon Goodwin (Oscar Finlay) and Willa Fitzgerald (Roscoe Conklin), two good actors who form a trio with chemistry with the protagonist making the series progress in the right direction.

Nick Santora is in charge of scripting the story, old acquaintance of Prison Break several points in common can be found between both series. Introduces certain flashbacks interspersed between the main plot to provide the character with a past that explains his vigilante and lonely character.

Setting

The photography is correct, but it fails to capture the southern atmosphere that the setting demands, it could have been located in Montana instead of Georgia and this would not have meant a single change in the script. On the contrary, the choice of the soundtrack is excellent with classic blues (Howlin’Wolf, Fred McDowell) and southern rock.

In short, Reacher is a light consumer entertainment product, whose multiple adventures invite us to think that there will be more seasons, but that you must make a leap in quality if you want to gain a foothold in a panorama full of good series. In comparison with series with a similar setting or theme, such as True Detective, it loses out by a landslide. His style is more akin to the 60’s classic The Fugitive.