Jack Reacher Author Lee Child Explains Why Readers Didn’t Like Tom Cruise’s Performance

Lee Child explained why fans of his Jack Reacher book series disagreed with the casting of Tom Cruise in the film franchise.

Cruise played the former Military Police officer in two movies in 2012 and 2016, but a group of book fans didn’t think he was right for the role.

This was due to Cruise’s height: in the books, Reacher is described as “extremely tall” (he is 6 feet 5 inches, or 195 cm) and “very broad, with long arms and legs.” In real life, Cruise is 5 feet, 7 inches (170 cm).

in conversation with Metro.co.uk Of the critical backlash against Cruise, author Child said, “There was criticism from fans of the books, because they had such a clear picture of what Reacher should be like.”

However, he said it was “interesting” that those who hadn’t read his books “really liked those movies” as “Cruise more or less won them over.”

Child, playing devil’s advocate for Cruise’s critics, said, “I think size is important for certain parts of the narrative.

“Reacher really has to scare people, and that can be done more easily by just seeing an actor the size of a huge animal rather than a normal-sized one.”

The casting of Tom Cruise in the jack reacher was criticized by readers (Paramount Pictures)

A TV show about Jack Reacher, which has just premiered on Amazon Prime Video, features the actor from SmallvilleAlan Ritchson in the title role. Ritchson is 6 feet, 1 inch (185 cm).