It’s a boy! The great news of Kylie Jenner



It’s a boy! The great news of Kylie Jenner

Four days later…

The announcement has come on February 6, 2022 but the second son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott was born on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

…Stormi already has a little brother

Four days it has taken Kylie Jenner to make the official announcement and she has done it in a simple, direct and very effective way.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

It was through Instagram

The youngest of the Kardashian Clan published a photo of the newborn’s hand and her own

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

2/2/22

The clue to know that it is a boy was left in the text that accompanied the photo: 2/2/22, the date of birth, next to a blue heart.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

And there are already 11 Baby Kardashians

There is no doubt, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott already have the couple and, by the way, they increase the next Kardashian generation to 11 boys and girls

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

A record post

The Instagram publication aims to be among the most successful in history because, after only one hour since its launch, it already exceeded 6.6 million likes. We will have to see what number it reaches.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Kylie Jenner’s big change

In fact, Instagram has been one of the most notable changes that has been seen in this second pregnancy of Kylie Jenner.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Of discretion with Stormi…

While with Stormi, the businesswoman chose to carry the pregnancy in privacy, limiting her public appearances and announcing the news, once she had given birth.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

…to the exhibition of the new baby

With her second baby it has been the opposite. Kylie Jenner, although she has not maintained her usual media exposure, has not hesitated to show her state of good hope on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Millionaire publications (at all levels)

What’s more, her photos wearing pregnancy have reached astronomical figures of Likes, exceeding 14 million on some occasions.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

Rihanna from yesterday to today

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

An announcement that was long in coming…

Of course, despite the fact that many media have already echoed the pregnancy in August 2021, Kylie Jenner did not confirm the news until September 8.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

…but it came in the best way

She did so with a beautiful video that begins with the positive pregnancy test, and includes a beaming Stormi and Travis Scott. The video exceeds 158 million views.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

4 years and 1 day

By the way, the newborn will be exactly 4 years and one day apart from Stormi Webster, his older sister, who was born on February 1, 2018.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

There are already 2… of 7!

Thus, at 24 years old, Kylie Jenner already has two children and is in a position to reach the figure that was marked in April 2020: seven children

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

#DoYourPart

It was in the #DoYourPart series, on her friend Stassie Karanikolau’s Instagram Live, where the businesswoman surprised by assuring that she wanted “seven children in the future.”

Photo: Instagram @staskaranikolaou

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Far away are these two girls

Of course, he did not say it lightly and acknowledged that “pregnancy is not something to be joked about. It is a serious and complicated thing.” Incredible what has changed the lives of these two young girls in the photo in the last decade

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Jenner + Scott = 4

Well, it will be serious and complicated, but Kylie Jenner already has the couple and now it remains to be known the name that has been given to the new member of the most media clan in the history of social networks.

Who has the most money in the Kardashian clan?

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

17/17 SLIDES

Opens in a new window
Open an external website
Open an external website in a new window


Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker