It will be a difficult winter by omicron variant: Anthony Fauci

The Covid-19 pandemic will bring difficult weeks or months as winter creeps into the northern hemisphere, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, medical adviser to US President Joe Biden.

He said that the omicron variant will spread throughout the world bringing complicated months, he added that like other countries, the United States will have to use all the tools at its disposal to prevent the spread of the disease such as vaccination, tests to detect the coronavirus and the use of face masks .

The doctor said that if you want to have protection against the variant, you should look for a booster vaccine, but that other mitigation measures should not be neglected; “It’s more than one thing. It’s a comprehensive approach,” Fauci said.

He said that the use of tests should be increased and made available to all those who want to use them.

He also warned that traveling will increase the risk of infectioneven among vaccinated people, in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press.

The doctor said that the omicron variant is the most contagious variant of all those that have been seen, he said that it is even as contagious as measles, he said that this variant is expected to become a “tsunami” especially in people who they are not vaccinated.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been driven in the world by the omicron variant that was first reported by South African scientists in mid-November and has already been found in many countries and is expected to become in predominant in many territories in the first weeks of 2022.

Many countries have implemented a series of prevention measures such as mobility restrictions and more severe quarantines to prevent the increase in cases while seeking to accelerate vaccination or application of booster doses.

