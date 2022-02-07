“It means guilt and vulnerability”: Amy Schumer shared her experience as a mother

U.S-. Amy Schumer She had a thoughtful weekend and opened up to her followers about her moving journey into motherhood. The comedian shared with her followers her thoughts on her experience as a new mother and the bittersweet emotions that come with being a mom. Additionally, she shared an adorable photo of herself with her son Gene David.

“Being his mother is heaven on earth and it also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability that I will never get used to. Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink in the feelings like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!” he wrote. Schumer in his post on Instagram.

Amy Schumer welcomed her first child in May 2019 with her husband Chris Fisherwhom she married in February 2018. The comedian has been open with her fans about the long and difficult cesarean section she had to undergo at the time of delivery due to her endometriosis, which is why her uterus and appendix had to be removed in September.

“It’s the morning after my endometriosis surgery. My uterus was removed. The doctor found 30 points of endometriosis. He removed my appendix because endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot of blood in my uterus. I’m sore. I have some gas pains, but apart from that, I already feel that my energy is better, “he revealed. Schumer via a clip on Instagram.

Last month Schumer shared an update on his health, in which he thanked his doctors. “I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey, thank you for helping me get my strength back,” the actress wrote. The comedian accompanied the publication of a couple of photos of herself in a bathing suit while enjoying a vacation on the beach.