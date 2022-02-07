Is WhatsApp no ​​longer free? These are the functions that will charge you

For several years it has been rumored that WhatsApp will no longer be free; however, in recent days that version has gained more strength. Here we tell you what are the functions for which you could be charged.

This news has angered millions of people who are not well informed, because they believe that now they will have to pay to continue using the instant messaging application, which revolutionized the way we communicate.

WhatsApp It is one of the most downloaded applications in the Play Store (Android) and Apple Store (IOS). It has more than 2 billion users.

Will WhatsApp stop being free? This is what is known

No. The application will remain free, you will not be charged a single peso for sending text messages, audios, photos and/or videos. In this sense, everything will remain normal, although there will be a change. We explain to you.

However, there are some functions for which they may soon no longer be free. What is known is that they could charge for unlimited backups.

This is because Google wants to take advantage of the fact that more and more people use its cloud to store their personal or work documents.

All users have 15 gigabytes free. When you have little memory available, you will get a warning. Then you will have two options. The easiest thing is to delete some files to free up space (you can save them on a USB stick so you don’t lose them permanently). If you want, you can also increase the capacity of the cloud, although you will have to pay for that.

Here are the current prices for Google Drive on a monthly basis: 100 GB ($1.99), 1 TB ($9.99), and 2 TB ($19.99).

