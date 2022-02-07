Is Rihanna Expecting Twins? – MX Point

Rihanna recently announced that she is pregnant and posed with her partner A$AP Rocky to show off that they will soon become parents, news that shocked the followers of both artists.

The native of Barbados also uploaded a photo showing her abdomen to her personal Instagram account, which currently has 17 million likes and more than 200 thousand comments, among which other artists and friends sent her congratulations and loving messages.

The American model, Gigi Hadid was not far behind and also added something to the publication.

“Three angels” commented accompanied by emojis.

It quickly became a real question, did Gigi know something that not even Rihanna had revealed to the media?

Netizens began debating whether the comment was referring to two babies and Rihanna or the singing couple and their son, even expressing annoyance that Hadid had possibly leaked information the performers weren’t ready to release to their fans.

The opinions became so divided in the publication that after a few days it caught the attention of the model; although her words could have seemed innocent, her comments were already beginning to circulate, which now required clarification before this not entirely reliable information became larger.

“I just found out about this commotion. I mean Rih/Rocky/baby Hadid wrote.

Gigi and her then-boyfriend, former One Direction member Zayn Malik had a baby a few months ago and that’s why several users claimed it was the maternal experience speaking, but it was only a comment of support for the couple waiting for a baby. .

Meanwhile, Rihanna did not come out to give any statement regarding these rumors that were circulating on the internet.