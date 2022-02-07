Investor Robert Kiyosaki predicts “financial hell” at the hands of the Federal Reserve and recommends buying these assets

It is not the first time that the American writer has warned of a financial collapse.

The measures undertaken by the US monetary regulators are unraveling the national currency, according to the American businessman, investor, and writer Robert Kiyosaki.

“The Federal Reserve and the [Departamento del] treasure are destroying the dollar and sending billions of uninformed savers to financial hell. Go to financial paradise. Save gold, silver and bitcoins,” wrote on his Twitter account.

It is not the first time that the bestselling author ‘Rich father poor father’ warns about the state of the national economy and about the damage inflicted by monetary structures.

Thus, in December he warned that the US economy is technically already in a depression and there’s a coming collapse of the financial markets.

“Inflation rips off the poor. Inflation makes the rich richer,” he wrote in November, urging his followers to “prepare” for the “great crash” by making “smart purchases” of gold, silver and bitcoin.

In late January 2022, Kiyosaki greeted the news of the price of bitcoin crashing below the $35,000anticipating that he would increase his investments in the cryptocurrency if it fell to $20,000.

Markets “overvalued”

Recently, Charlie Munger, vice president of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s financial conglomerate, pointed out that markets such as the S&P 500 index in the United States are “overrated” and said the current situation is even worse than during the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s, the bursting of which bankrupted a large number of companies.

Likewise, last November, US billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, the largest in the world, warned that the growing inflation in which the economy of his country is immersed, as a result of the continuous issuance of moneyis reducing the purchasing power of the population, which could trigger social turmoil.