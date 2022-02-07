In photos: from the romantic exit of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to the relaxed vacation of Dua Lipa

This week, the love story of JJennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck captured the attention of the media after the singer spoke for the first time about her relationship with the actor. In the midst of promoting her new movie, marry meLopez began an extensive tour of the most watched television programs of the United States, in addition to being the image of several international magazines. Anyway, the singer tried to find time to be with her partner: This was demonstrated when they were photographed leaving a recording studio together to go to a romantic dinner in New York City.

For its part, Britney Spears continues her romantic Maui vacation with her partner, Sam Asghari. In her photos, she looks relaxed, after in recent days she confronted her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on networks for the publication of her autobiographical book in which, of course, she gives details of her life with the singer.

Britney Spears Rocks a Pink and Black Bikini Earlier While Vacationing in Maui with Boyfriend Sam Asghari Mega/The Grosby Group

Angelina Jolie He dated his third daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt (17) to window shop and shop at a famous beauty salon that sells cosmetics. Months after the premiere of her latest film, Eternals, the actress has the pleasure of spending time with her children. And she makes the time to spend with each of them alone.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt stroll and shop in Los Angeles Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Dua Lipa enjoy his last days of relaxation before February 9, when he will begin his tour of Latin America that begins in Miami. The singer, who was seen in the company of a man whose identity was not yet known, was shown on several occasions enjoying the city, the beach and the sun with a group of friends.

Dua Lipa wears a hot fuchsia bikini as she lounges poolside with a mystery man in Miami Mega/The Grosby Group

Jennifer Garner is all smiles at the ceremony where she was named Woman of the Year 2022 by the group Hasty Pudding Theatricals of Harvard University. The actress was also the protagonist of the parade that ran through the streets of Cambridge, Massachusetts to receive the award. The group’s organizers said they chose Garner not only because of her acting career, but also because of her track record as a philanthropist and businesswoman.

Jennifer Garner strolled through the streets of Cambridge in a convertible surrounded by drama students from Hasty Pudding

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who became parents late last month, were shown together for the first time since the birth of their first child. The couple had announced through their social networks the birth of their baby through surrogacy.