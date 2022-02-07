Illness of Arelys Henao and Sofía Vergara: they say they had cancer

This was stated by Univisión, confirming that The cancer that ‘la Toti’ suffered, as the artist from Barranquilla is known, was thyroid.

And it is that, in a recent open Instagram post, the television star, who appears in a Super Bowl 2022 commercial, recalled the moment in which he received the diagnosis.

“At 28 years old, ‘cancer’ was not a word I expected to hear. It was just a routine checkup. But the doctors found a lump in my throat and that word became part of my story,” was the first thing the celebrity expressed.

Then Sofía Vergara referred to how her process was: “I spent countless hours in radiation treatments and eventually surgery. Today, I can call myself a cancer survivor,” he said.

The image with which she accompanied her story was one of her in the first acting class she had “after diagnosis and treatment” and in which she showed the mark that remained, to remember “how blessed” she has been to overcome the disease.

“I am lucky and grateful to be able to share my story and say: Early prevention is so important! Schedule your annual checkup for this year if you haven’t already 😘”, the model also pointed out, as you can see below:

Cancer, the disease of Areyls Henao and Sofía Vergara

The Netflix actress has not been the only one who has confessed in recent weeks that she suffered from cancer, Arelys Henao did something similar and, coincidentally, it was also thyroid cancer.

In several interviews, regarding her bionovela in Caracol, the singer has revealed that the disease was discovered in 2014 and he had to undergo surgery that same year, because the doctor warned him that he could die if he waited a few more months for the operation.

In the family of the interpreter of ‘Lord Forbidden’ her case with this condition has not been the only one, her brother Martín died of cancer.

Now, both Colombians tell their experiences as an example for other people to take the necessary measures to prevent this or other types of cancer.