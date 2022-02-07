“I was a little terrified of…”: Ariana Grande revealed how she became a star

U.S-. Although Ariana Grande She seems like a person who knows what she wants, before becoming a star, the artist was full of doubts. After working for Nickelodeon in victorious For many years, a series that made her famous in the role of the eccentric Cat, the singer confessed that she was very afraid to show the world who she was.

In a conversation with the vocal coach Eric Vetroon his new podcast Backstage Pass, Ariana Grande spoke about how he experienced the transition from working in Nickelodeon to find her own style that would later lead her to stardom. “I was a little terrified to do what I really wanted to do and make the music I really wanted to do and have my brown hair and wear thigh-high boots and be what I wanted to be,” she said.

“In the beginning, putting out ‘The Way’ was very liberating and scary for me because I was so convinced that it had to be one thing, because people knew me from my show that I was doing on Nickelodeon and I was playing a character that A lot of people recognized me.” Big. The artist played Cat for 4 seasons in victoriousand then another year in the spinoff Sam & Cat.

For your character in Big Victorious had to dye your hair a deep redor for several years, which would later end up burning her hair, one of the reasons why she always wears a high ponytail. “That was a big moment for me, putting out my first single from my first album and taking that risk early on as well. It was a really amazing turning point for me.”

“Now, when I’m writing songs or performing songs, if I’m going to do a vocal arrangement, I want to make sure it adds value and has an intention. That changed my whole life. I never looked at anything the same way again. I swear to god. I’m literally eating my breakfast, like, ‘Does this add value?’” she said. Big about advice he received from the artist Kristin Chenoweth.