How to watch the nominations live

This Tuesday, February 8, all the candidates for the Oscar 2022 will be revealed.Licorice Pizza, Dune, the power of the dogWill Lady Gaga, Will Smith, Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem be nominated?

There are 23 areas in which the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes what it considers the best. And, as usual, they will be announced in two batches.

Those in charge of announcing the nominees are not exactly known for their work in the cinema, but more so on television. The chosen ones are the actress Tracee Ellis Ross (black ish) and actor and singer Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace).



Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog.” The actor and the film are sure candidates. Netflix Photo

Contrary to the Oscar ceremony, which is in the afternoon/evening in Hollywood -and therefore, after midnight in Europe-, the announcement of the nominations is always at dawn in Los Angeles, it is not known if to wake up the candidates who live on the West Coast of the United States with the good news, but surely to have a better diffusion and journalistic coverage throughout the world: it will be after noon in the Old Continent.

How to follow the ad live

Nominations can be viewed from the Academy’s official sites (ie, oscar.com and oscars.org) and/or on its YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts.



Tracee Ellis Ross, when in 2020 she presented the Emmy for best writing for a comedy series. Now he will announce the Oscar nominations. AP Photo

Luckily, you won’t have to get up early in Argentina. At 10:18 (5:18 in Los Angeles) the announcement will begin. First, it will be known who will compete in nine categories that, in order, will be supporting actor and actress, original and adapted screenplay, short film, animated short film, costume design, original music and sound.

And from 10:31 a.m. the candidates for best film, direction, leading actor, leading actress, cinematographer, documentary short film, documentary feature film, editing, art direction, international film, animated film, original song, makeup and hairstyle and visual effects.



Jude Hill and Jamie Dornan in “Belfast” by Kenneth Branagh. here opens in theaters in March. AP Photo

It is known that the largest number of voters was registered for this edition, something logical because the Academy continues to add hundreds of members each year, but the exact number of those who sent their ballots digitally was not disclosed. Those authorized amounted to 9,487 members of the Academy.

a hunch

As best film, this year it is known that the Hollywood Academy will nominate 10 films. Critics and bookmakers have at least nine titles as insurance. Which, in English alphabetical order, as announced by the Academy, are Belfast, CODA, don’t look up, Dune, king richard, Licorice Pizza, the power of the dog, tick, tick… BOOM! Y Love without barriers.



The deaf and dumb Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin (“I’ll love you in silence”) in “CODA”, which sounds for several candidacies. Photo File Clarin

The tenth would come from the combo made up of Being the Ricardos, the Japanese Drive My Car, the dark daughter, the alley of lost souls Y The Tragedy of Macbeth.



No one doubts that New Zealander Jane Campion is going to be nominated for directing “The Power of the Dog.” And what is going to win… AP Photo

In some areas the names seem decided, and except for some surprises, in a better direction they will be accompanying the New Zealander Jane Campion -it seems impossible that she will not take the statuette on March 27, for the power of the dog-Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Canadian Denis Villeneuve (Dune) and Steven Spielberg (Love without barriers).



Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!”, the musical film that premiered on Netflix. He and the film would be candidates.

It would also be all said in Best Leading Actor. And the five candidates would be -in alphabetical order, as the Hollywood Academy will give them- Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos) -the Spaniard has been climbing positions in the forecasts, displacing Leonardo DiCaprio by don’t look up– Benedict Cumberbatchthe power of the dog), Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… BOOM!), the widely favorite and thus far never winner of the Will Smith Award (king richard) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).



The big question. Kristen Stewart will be a candidate for “Spencer”, when neither the Screen Actors Guild nor the British Film Academy nominated her?

The case is different in the category of best leading actress, where only Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos) and Olivia Colman (the dark daughter) are assured of their candidacy. And the Oscar winner is supposed to be between the two of them. For the other three candidates, Penélope Cruz -who continues to rise…- is noted down for parallel mothersJessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s eyes), Lady Gaga (the gucci house), Jennifer Hudson (Respect) and Kristen Stewart (spencer).



Kodi Smit-McPhee: all the forecasts point to the fact that he is going to win as a supporting actor for “The Power of the Dog.” Netflix Photo

As best supporting or supporting actor, five probable candidates are -always in alphabetical order- Bradley Cooper (liqueur pizza), Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), real-life deaf-mute Troy Kotsur (CODA), Jared Leto (the gucci house) and Kodi Smit McPhee (vast favorite by the power of the dog). The five have been rising strongly in the bets, but Ben Affleck should not be ruled out (The Tender Bar), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Mike Faist (Love without barriers) or, to a lesser extent, Jesse Plemons (the power of the dog).



Ariana DeBose (front) is Anita in “Love Without Barriers.” Another firm candidate to win the statuette in March. Photo File Clarin

And in the category of best supporting or supporting actress, if you had to bet, you would not have to leave this quintet: Caitriona Balfe (Belfast), Ariana DeBose (Love without barriers), Kirsten Dunst (the power of the dog), Aunjaune Ellis (king richard) and Ruth Negga (Chiaroscuro). Rita Moreno, who had already acted in the original version of Love without barriers, would be losing space to repeat his nomination, now for another character, who in the 1961 film was male. and watch out Cate Blanchett, not for don’t look up, but the alley of lost souls.

So wait.