How much does Donovan Carillo’s suit cost with which he will debut in Beijing 2022

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics began on February 4 and the Mexican delegation will have the participation of four athletes and one of them is Donovan Carrillo, figure skater. The next Monday February 7 will have its debut in the Olympic fair to write another chapter in the history of Mexican sports.

And one of the qualities most anticipated by fans of figure skating is the suit that he will wear in his first appearance on the rink in the Chinese capital. Edgar Lozano, fashion designer, told This some of the details of the suit.

The figure skaters costumes They are carefully designed to take care of the smallest detail since it should not affect the skater’s movements and must comply with certain weight standards, in addition to height, which allow the skater to execute their performance without difficulties.

In previous editions, Donovan was appreciated with a black suit with gold decorations when he danced the piece John Gabriel at the June Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Yokohama, Japan in 2016. Although the color of the suit was not revealed, in the training sessions broadcast by the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) He was seen wearing black pants, the color he usually wears for his presentations.

The special feature of this suit is that it will have more than 17 thousand decorative pieces of chromed gold. Each decorative stone costs one peso, consequently the exclusive price of the decoration is above 17 thousand pesos, since on the ends it has another type of decoration that is at an approximate individual value of five pesos per piece.

According to Donovan Carillo’s designer -in an interview with This– the estimated price of suit around around 60 thousand pesos for the type of fabric and high quality materials that were used in its realization. It is also contemplated for “rough” use, that is to say that it endures as many times as necessary for rehearsals, tests and other events in which it must be worn.

When will Donovan Carrillo debut in Beijing 2022?

figure skating trials will start on Monday, February 7 at 7:22 p.m. (central Mexico) of the short program, in it Donovan Carrillo will perform with the musical pieces Black Magic Woman Y shake it

In the output list, Donovan Daniel Carrillo Suazo is located in the place eight, making her first appearance on the figure skater show It is contemplated at 8:38 p.m. from central Mexico. He will be part of the second group of skaters to compete in the event.

His second performance will be Wednesday February 9 in the men’s free skate. Testing will start at 7:37 p.m. in Mexico. The order in which the competitors will come out is still pending, so the exact time in which the Mexican skater from Zapopan Jalisco will come out is not yet known.

Carrillo Suazo became the first Mexican figure skater to qualify for the Winter Olympics in the last 30 years. It will be the first time that the Mexican Olympic Committee has a 22-year-old exponent in that discipline after an absence of three decades.

He achieved his classification Beijing 2022 During his participation in the Stockholm World Championship in which he presented one of the routines with a high degree of execution difficulty, since it included triple and quadruple jumps, his successful performance led him to qualify for the highest sports event.

