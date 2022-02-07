How can I change the color of my WhatsApp keyboard?

WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most widely used worldwide by millions of people, who communicate through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notesetc.

One of the many advantages of this application is that it is constantly updated to offer a better experience to users. In the same way you can customize it with the tones and wallpapers that you prefer.

How to change the color of the keyboard

If in your case you are tired of seeing the same keyboard every time you enter WhatsApp, we will tell you how to change its color. Whether you choose yellow, pink and orange, or any other color that is your favorite, you can achieve it through the so-called “Whats” keyboard, we tell you the steps you must follow.

When you are going to write a message to a contact, open the keyboard as normal and select the three ellipses that appear next to the microphone image. Automatically another menu will be displayed.

Enter the Settings section and then look for the Theme section, there you will see different colors and even landscapes for you to apply on your keyboard. Choose the one you like the most and voila, now you will have a personalized one.

Just keep in mind that when you do, all the other apps where you use the keyboard will also update to the color you’ve chosen, but the good news is that you can reset it to the way it was whenever you want.

If in your case when you click on the Theme section the colors do not appear, you must download Microsoft’s SwiftKey app to make them available on your keyboard. If this is the case, just activate the app, once downloaded, by following these steps:

Setting

System

Languages

Tickets

On-screen keyboard

Manage on-screen keyboards

Activate the SwiftKey app.

