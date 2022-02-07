How accurate are the Madden NFL predictions for the Super Bowl?

The popular video game released its prediction for the duel between Rams and Bengals, following a tradition that began in 2004

The Madden 22 predicted that the Cincinnati Bengals will beat Los Angeles Rams next Sunday at Super Bowl LVI. However, the video game was wrong last year after predicting that the Kansas City Chiefs would win the championship, although in the last 18 editions it has hit the winner 11 times.

At Super Bowl LV which the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played, predicted a victory for the team and Patrick Mahomes with a score of 37-27. But the title went to Tom Brady and company, with a 31-9 blowout.

Madden predictions have been correct in 11 of 18 editions of the Super Bowl. Getty Images

Previously, Madden I was right with him Super Bowl LIV that the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers played, a game that they won with the Kansas City team by a score of 31-20.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

In the current prediction Madden, Cincinnati takes the victory over the rams with a score of 24-21 and quarterback Joe Burrow finishes as the Most Valuable Player after completing 32 of 44 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns.

Before the Super Bowl LIV, Madden failed to predict correctly in the LIII and LII editions. In the first he gave how they won the rams and in the second to New England Patriots. However, the winners were the Pats and Philadelphia, respectively.

In the LI edition, he was right to give the Patriots the victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but in the 50th he was wrong to give the Carolina Panthers the victory over the Denver Broncos.

In these 18 editions in which Madden has been in charge of making the predictions, only in the Super Bowl XLIX the video game perfectly matched the winner and the exact score, as the Patriots’ 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks became a reality on the field.