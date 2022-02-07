his is serious

A complete ‘timeline’ of the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: caught on their last date in a movie theater, like two ordinary people

If we had to choose the biggest ‘plot twist’ of 2021 –related to Hollywood’s ‘salseos’–, it would be the turning point in Kim Kardashian’s life. The businesswoman has been divorced, has passed the ‘baby bar’ exam that gives her the opportunity to be closer to being a lawyer and has started a relationship with the fashionable boy: Pete Davidson. Not only has she resurfaced from her emotional slump (remember that video of her crying and saying: “I feel like a loser, this is the third marriage that has gone wrong for me”), but she has empowered herself in the face of adversity and now she is in a moment that, for example, I would not have imagined a year ago.

In addition, their new relationship is going from strength to strength. At first it seemed like Kim and Pete were having a ball and having a good time., but now the US Weekly medium has had access to a source close to the couple who has revealed that, between them, the thing is serious: “He is very calm and gets carried away. Pete’s mother likes Kim and thinks it’s really nice. Kim and Pete are having fun, and things are getting serious.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

So much so that Kim’s mom Kris Jenner has invited Pete to her annual Christmas party (to which Kanye is also invited, obviously, since he is the father of the four children he shares with Kim). And the same source has also revealed that Kim to join Pete in his upcoming New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus in Miami: “Kim and Pete have many future plans and things are going very well. She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Years. He has told her that he would love for her to be there,” he concluded.

Well, well… “Little things are coming.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io