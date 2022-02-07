Chris Hemsworth reveals his most difficult scene in ‘Extraction 2’

The actor is much more than a mountain of muscles, he also stands out for his sense of humor

If there is something that we like about Chris Hemsworth, besides his muscles, it is his great sense of humor, which he shows frequently on his social networks. The protagonist of the Thor saga, the God of Thunder, is always joking and this time he has revealed the funny scene on instagram, which has been the most complicated to shoot in Extraction 2.

Hemsworth has shared a video on the filming set in which he first appears waving his arms, and what seems to be a fight is actually bullshit: he only does it as a choreography to put on a jacket, with a kick included, to make everything more spectacular. That’s how good Chris is with his filming partners…

The Australian actor continues adding titles and titles in his career and we summarize the next thing you are going to see of him, both in film and television: he is going to record a biopic for Netflix about the American wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, he is rolling Extraction 2, will roll furious, and is brand new spider-head Y Thor: Love and Thunder.

