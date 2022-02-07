Héctor Moreno does not apologize for Monterrey’s performance in the Club World Cup

The heavy defeat he suffered scratched in view of Al Ahly in his debut at Club World Cup 2022 is not worthy of an apology, so he considers it Hector Morenowho valued what his teammates had done, assuring that they left everything on the field.

“We feel the disappointment, the sadness of not having qualified, of not having won the game. We understand the frustration that may come, but are you sorry? We have tried, fought, I think that when you have to apologize is when you stop doing things or when the effort doesn’t happen or the fight doesn’t happen,” said the defender at a press conference.

“We have not been able to open a defense as good as the one they presented, there is nothing left to say, that the team did not run, we tried, we fought, the rival team was better and turned the page. Anything we say will sound like a sorry, an excuse,” said the albiazul referent.

Rayados already knows the rival he will face in the duel for fifth and sixth place in the Club World Cup. Its about Al-Jazeerateam of United Arab Emirates who fell 6-1 in a landslide against Al Hilal so now he will face the Monterey.

