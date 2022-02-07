He struggled to beat Granada with Marco Asensio as the protagonist

A distant left-footed shot in pure style Marco Asensio, avoided a new slip of the Real Madrid in the stadium Santiago Bernabeu and woke up a team that beat a grenade ordered by push when he moved away from brilliance, to increase the distance over Sevilla to six points.

The sixth goal of Framework Asensio in League served the Real Madrid to take another step towards the title, react justly to the cup elimination and close a bad dynamic of four points out of a possible nine in 2022. The only player who assumes goalscoring stripes when the great referents are missing, Karim Benzema Y Vinicius.

no one like Carlo Ancelotti knows how his players are in order to ostracize Gareth Bale and just have Eden Hazard Y Luka Jović, but without Benzema Y Vinicius he found the punishment for his little faith in rotations. He insisted on the failed test of San Mames, with Isco from ‘false nine’. A flat team, slow with the ball and without movement into space in a worrying first act.

That the leader of the League has been lowering his intimidating factor is a reality. As effective against the greats of the championship as it is irregular against teams that are in other battles. Will was not lacking, but without the electricity of ‘came‘ and the magic of Benzema, everything becomes predictable. Just a hint of Rodrygo, a distant shot from Asensio, Isco’s attempts to achieve an impossible, get closer to the relevance of a 9 as Karim.

The goalkeeper of grenade showed firmness in the face of powerful shots from Asensio and Isco before a break that forced Ancelotti to react. It was of little use that Isco or Rodrygo They stepped on the area before inconsequential lateral centers due to the lack of centimeters, but the first touch-up of the plan was the entry of Faith Valverde for Camavinga. The Uruguayan increased the thrust and ignited the Bernabeu when Mateu signaled a foul for arm movement in the race when he was going to stand alone against the rival goalkeeper.

He changed the panorama with his dedication, infecting the rest so that it was not wasteful. Installed in a rival field they annulled a grenade that he could only defend, With speed came associations from the inside that gradually brought the team closer to Ancelotti to the goal It was about time.

searched for it without success Rodrygo, still unpublished in League, Y Asensio the team was thrown behind him. despaired when Maximian He took a tight one to the post, unleashed when he invented a magical left foot to the net. I had already had to resort ‘Carletto‘ to hazard and Jovic who entered plugged in, wanting to show that they suffer an injustice. After a corner, in a rebound that left the ball radish, the pressure of Military caused the robbery and the ball was left dead to a specialist from the long shot.

The Real Madrid He had managed to overcome a game without two essential players, he had felt helpless and ended up feeling relieved that he had taken an important step. With the wind in favor he was able to increase distance, Asensio sign a deserved double, but it was the least of it. With trade the trouble passed.

