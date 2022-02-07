He strengthened the leadership after beating Querétaro in La Corregidora

And the Puebla from Nicholas Larcamon he did it again, won again and is still the overall leader of the Shout Mexico Tournament Cl22. This time the victim of the sweet potato squad was the Queretaro that, as much as he did, he could not prevent three points from being ripped out of his house and Puebla would end up winning 0-2.

It is true that on several occasions the white roosters They tried, they did everything possible to reverse Puebla’s advantage, because very soon in the match, those from Larcamon they went ahead. The first part of the match was enough for them to two goals which gave them their third consecutive point.

First, just one minute into the game, Lucas Jacques scored a dressing room goal with which The fringe began to handcuff the queretanos who could do little, because even after 37 minutes of play, John Segovia was in charge of scoring the second and definitive goal so that the three points from Matchday 4 would go to Puebla.

And although soon in the encounter the Queretaro was already defeated, his players tried their best to lay down the distance, even Jefferson Montero and Angel Sepulveda put the Puebla defense in trouble, but the goalkeeper Anthony Silva ended up being the figure in the painting Larcamon, because it prevented white roosters put the ball in his nets and thus managed to keep his frame at zero, and so far in the tournament have only two goals against.

Meanwhile he Queretaro will have to keep a bitter taste in his mouth, since he has not been able to win in the tournament and with the defeat against Puebla, sum two setbacks and two draws, which keeps it among the last places of the competition.

