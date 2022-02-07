“He is applying the same medicine”: Cárdenas attacks AMLO

The detractors of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador they are increasing as their scandals come out. Even his former party partner notices it, because Cárdenas lashes out at AMLO: “he is applying the same medicine”.

The former presidential candidate Cuauhtemoc Cardenas quickly became a trend after he criticized the poor security strategy of the 4T.

It should be remembered that before arriving at the National Palace, the Tabasco promised to eradicate the militarization in Mexico, however, this did not happen and even worsened.

«The only thing we see is that the degree of delinquency increases. What this phenomenon is telling us is that we have to look for other paths. Both state institutions and academic institutions and organized citizens would have to attend”, commented.

In the same way, Cárdenas made it clear that taking the military to the streets is a resounding mistake on the part of the Obradorista government.

In addition to the fact that it is necessary to root out the delinquency and the corruption, because Obrador has not been able to with the package.

“Nobody escapes the fact that there are serious acts of corruption, big and small. And these issues have to be corrected and cleaned up.”