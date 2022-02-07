Google Chrome changes its icon for the first time in 8 years | Photo

Google Chrome changes its icon for the first time in 8 years | Photo

Google Chrome changes its icon for the first time in 8 years | Photo

Google has decided to update the icon of its Google Chrome browser for the first time in eight years. This has been announced by the designer of the company, Alvin Hu.

As in previous renewals, there are no global changes to the logo. It’s a simple change that makes the browser circle flatter. “We removed the shadows, simplified the proportions, and made the colors a bit brighter, making the icon simpler. So we brought it in line with a more modern expression of the Google brand,” Hu tweeted. He also revealed that the design team found that placing certain shades of green and red next to each other “creates an off-putting color vibrancy.” So they decided to add a subtle gradient to smooth the transition. In total, the logo has changed three times since its launch in 2008: 2011, 2014, and now. Google Chrome’s designer confirmed that this is the first time in eight years that it has been done. a change in the browser icon and that will begin to appear on devices very soon.

Google has decided to update the icon of its Google Chrome browser for the first time in eight years. This has been announced by the designer of the company, Alvin Hu.

As in previous renewals, there are no global changes to the logo. It is a simple change that makes the browser circle flatter.

“We removed the shadows, simplified the proportions and made the colors a bit brighter, making the icon simpler. Thus bringing it in line with a more modern expression of the Google brand,” Hu tweeted.

He also revealed that the design team found that placing certain shades of green and red next to each other “creates an off-putting color vibration.” So decided to add a subtle gradient to smooth the transition.

In total, the logo has changed three times since its launch in 2008: 2011, 2014 and now.

The designer of Google Chrome confirmed that it is the first time in eight years that a change has been made in the browser icon and that will begin to appear on devices very soon.

