Google Chrome changes its icon for the first time in 8 years | Photo

Google has decided to update the icon of its Google Chrome browser for the first time in eight years. This has been announced by the designer of the company, Alvin Hu.

As in previous renewals, there are no global changes to the logo. It is a simple change that makes the browser circle flatter.

“We removed the shadows, simplified the proportions and made the colors a bit brighter, making the icon simpler. Thus bringing it in line with a more modern expression of the Google brand,” Hu tweeted.

He also revealed that the design team found that placing certain shades of green and red next to each other “creates an off-putting color vibration.” So decided to add a subtle gradient to smooth the transition.

In total, the logo has changed three times since its launch in 2008: 2011, 2014 and now.

