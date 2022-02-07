Goals and summary of Querétaro 0-2 Puebla in Liga MX | 02/06/2022

17:55 3 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game between Querétaro and Puebla of Liga MX.

17:50 3 hours ago

Final

Queretaro 0-2 Puebla.

17:45 3 hours ago

93′

Now Diego de Buen has been booked.

17:40 3 hours ago

92′

Torres, from Querétaro, has been reprimanded.

17:30 4 hours ago

87′

Shot from outside the Aristeguieta area that goes wide.

17:25 4 hours ago

85′

Chilean of Fidel Martínez that goes over the goal.

17:20 4 hours ago

83′

Domínguez’s header that goes over the goal.

17:10 4 hours ago

74′

Sepúlveda’s header with an angle tag that Silva flies to save his goal. Then the service that Montero finishes off above the goal.

17:05 4 hours ago

75′

Vázquez enters and Segovia leaves, changing from Puebla.

17:00 4 hours ago

75′

Mancuello with the flash that saves Rodríguez.

16:55 4 hours ago

72′

Jorge Hernández from Querétaro has been cautioned.

16:50 4 hours ago

69′

Aristeguieta’s header that goes over the goal.

16:45 4 hours ago

68′

The goal is annulled because Silva already had control of the ball with his hands.

16:30 5 hours ago

62′

Jefferson Montero has been booked.

16:25 5 hours ago

62′

Set pieces that Sepúlveda finishes off and that Silva throws himself under the three posts to avoid the fall of his frame.

16:15 5 hours ago

53′

After the rebound, Sepúlveda manages to connect the ball with his head but it goes wide.

16:10 5 hours ago

fifty’

Sequeira with the flash of medium distance that goes above the goal.

16:05 5 hours ago

47′

Gustavo Ferrareis is booked at the dawn of the second half.

15:55 5 hours ago

46′

The second half begins between Querétaro and Puebla.

15:50 5 hours ago

Halftime

Queretaro 0-2 Puebla.

15:45 5 hours ago

Four. Five’

One more minute is added.

15:40 5 hours ago

Goal Puebla 2-0

15:35 5 hours ago

38′

Segovia is booked by Puebla.

15:25 6 hours ago

28′

Sepúlveda’s shot that Silva saves when it seemed like the draw.

15:20 6 hours ago

22′

Sepúlveda’s header that goes over the goal, but Querétaro begins to react.

15:15 6 hours ago

twenty

Out of place for Sepúlveda when he had already found the space to outline the goal.

15:10 6 hours ago

Goal Puebla 1-0

15:05 6 hours ago

10′

Sepúlveda launches a popcorn and the ball bounces to go slightly over the top.

15:00 6 hours ago

9′

Martínez asked for a penalty, but the referee did not sanction anything.

14:50 6 hours ago

0′

The game between Querétaro and Puebla begins.

14:45 6 hours ago

to minutes

In minutes the game will be starting from the Corregidora Stadium between Querétaro and Puebla.

14:40 6 hours ago

They just warmed up

14:35 6 hours ago

Bank of Puebla

14:30 7 hours ago

Bank of Queretaro

14:25 7 hours ago

XI Puebla

1 Antony Silva, 5 Diego de Buen, 27 Lucas Varone, 17 Emanuel Gularte, 10 Federico Mancuello, 4 George Corral, 16 Juan Pablo Segovia, 2 Gustavo Ferrareis, 15 Guillermo Martínez, 20 Maximiliano Araujo, 22 Jordi Cortizo.

14:20 7 hours ago

XI Queretaro

13 Antonio Rodríguez, 25 Daniel Cervantes, 26 Maximiliano Perg, 17 Erik Vera, 23 David Cabrera, 16 Raúl Damián Torres, 14 Jorge Hernández, 10 Jefferson Montero, 7 Leonardo Sequeira, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda, 9 Jonathan Dos Santos.

14:15 7 hours ago

List the clothing

14:10 7 hours ago

the fringe has arrived

14:05 7 hours ago

regain the lead

Given yesterday’s victory by Pachuca, Nicolás Larcamón’s Puebla, which has amazed in the first three dates, will have to win as a visitor this Sunday if it wants to regain the top of Clausura 2022.

14:00 7 hours ago

impose at home

It should be remembered that Querétaro’s first place in the tournament was with a defeat against the UNAM Pumas, so they will seek to add their first points in the “Gallinero”.

13:55 7 hours ago

we start

Querétaro will look for its first victory of Clausura 2022 by receiving a hot Franja del Puebla that has started the championship well. We start with coverage of the Liga MX game through VAVEL.

13:50 7 hours ago

Do not take off from here to follow Querétaro vs Puebla live from Liga MX 2022

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups of the Querétaro vs Puebla live on day 4 of Liga MX 2022, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Corregidora Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

13:45 7 hours ago

Where and how to watch Querétaro vs Puebla online and live from Liga MX 2022

13:40 7 hours ago

Background

13:35 7 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Puebla

13:30 8 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Querétaro

13:25 8 hours ago

Last lineup Puebla

30 Jesús Rodríguez, 5 Diego de Buen, 27 Lucas Varone, 17 Emanuel Gularte, 12 Israel Reyes, 4 George Corral, 26 Ivo Vázquez, 2 Gustavo Ferrareis, 15 Guillermo Martínez, 20 Maximiliano Araujo, 22 Jordi Cortizo.

13:20 8 hours ago

Queretaro last lineup

1 Washington Aguerre, 22 Enzo Martínez, 26 Maximiliano Perg, 17 Erik Vera, 16 Raúl Damián Torres, 6 Jonathan González, 14 Jorge Hernández, 18 Pablo Barrera, 7 Leonardo Sequeira, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda, 19 José Angulo.

13:15 8 hours ago

Puebla: continue with the good start

Until before the start of this date, the Puebla Strip was ranked as the leader of the championship with 7 points thanks to its draw against America and victories against Tigres UANL and Xolos de Tijuana but, beyond that, the good football performance stands out that Nicolás Narcamón has given to his team that, despite the casualties, manages to solve them in his soccer scheme.

13:10 8 hours ago

Querétaro: take flight

13:05 8 hours ago

Welcome friends of VAVEL!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the match broadcast Querétaro vs Puebla live, corresponding to matchday 4 of Liga MX 2022. The match will take place at the Corregidora Stadium, at 4:00 p.m.

