Goals and summary of Querétaro 0-2 Puebla in Liga MX | 02/06/2022

Queretaro 0-2 Puebla.

Now Diego de Buen has been booked.

Torres, from Querétaro, has been reprimanded.

Shot from outside the Aristeguieta area that goes wide.

Chilean of Fidel Martínez that goes over the goal.

Domínguez’s header that goes over the goal.

Sepúlveda’s header with an angle tag that Silva flies to save his goal. Then the service that Montero finishes off above the goal.

Vázquez enters and Segovia leaves, changing from Puebla.

Mancuello with the flash that saves Rodríguez.

Jorge Hernández from Querétaro has been cautioned.

Aristeguieta’s header that goes over the goal.

The goal is annulled because Silva already had control of the ball with his hands.

Jefferson Montero has been booked.

Set pieces that Sepúlveda finishes off and that Silva throws himself under the three posts to avoid the fall of his frame.

After the rebound, Sepúlveda manages to connect the ball with his head but it goes wide.

Sequeira with the flash of medium distance that goes above the goal.

Gustavo Ferrareis is booked at the dawn of the second half.

The second half begins between Querétaro and Puebla.

One more minute is added.

Segovia is booked by Puebla.

Sepúlveda’s shot that Silva saves when it seemed like the draw.

Sepúlveda’s header that goes over the goal, but Querétaro begins to react.

Out of place for Sepúlveda when he had already found the space to outline the goal.

Sepúlveda launches a popcorn and the ball bounces to go slightly over the top.

Martínez asked for a penalty, but the referee did not sanction anything.

The game between Querétaro and Puebla begins.

In minutes the game will be starting from the Corregidora Stadium between Querétaro and Puebla.

1 Antony Silva, 5 Diego de Buen, 27 Lucas Varone, 17 Emanuel Gularte, 10 Federico Mancuello, 4 George Corral, 16 Juan Pablo Segovia, 2 Gustavo Ferrareis, 15 Guillermo Martínez, 20 Maximiliano Araujo, 22 Jordi Cortizo.

13 Antonio Rodríguez, 25 Daniel Cervantes, 26 Maximiliano Perg, 17 Erik Vera, 23 David Cabrera, 16 Raúl Damián Torres, 14 Jorge Hernández, 10 Jefferson Montero, 7 Leonardo Sequeira, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda, 9 Jonathan Dos Santos.

Given yesterday’s victory by Pachuca, Nicolás Larcamón’s Puebla, which has amazed in the first three dates, will have to win as a visitor this Sunday if it wants to regain the top of Clausura 2022.

It should be remembered that Querétaro’s first place in the tournament was with a defeat against the UNAM Pumas, so they will seek to add their first points in the “Gallinero”.

Querétaro will look for its first victory of Clausura 2022 by receiving a hot Franja del Puebla that has started the championship well. We start with coverage of the Liga MX game through VAVEL.

30 Jesús Rodríguez, 5 Diego de Buen, 27 Lucas Varone, 17 Emanuel Gularte, 12 Israel Reyes, 4 George Corral, 26 Ivo Vázquez, 2 Gustavo Ferrareis, 15 Guillermo Martínez, 20 Maximiliano Araujo, 22 Jordi Cortizo.

1 Washington Aguerre, 22 Enzo Martínez, 26 Maximiliano Perg, 17 Erik Vera, 16 Raúl Damián Torres, 6 Jonathan González, 14 Jorge Hernández, 18 Pablo Barrera, 7 Leonardo Sequeira, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda, 19 José Angulo.

Until before the start of this date, the Puebla Strip was ranked as the leader of the championship with 7 points thanks to its draw against America and victories against Tigres UANL and Xolos de Tijuana but, beyond that, the good football performance stands out that Nicolás Narcamón has given to his team that, despite the casualties, manages to solve them in his soccer scheme.