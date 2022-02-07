Go down easy, Aguirre

This is going to get ugly! The Rayados de Monterrey fans were not very happy to say the least after the elimination of his team in the Club World Cup at the hands of Al-Ahly of Egyptespecially those who made the trip to Abu Dabhi, because they experienced the failure of their team firsthand… and that hurts, especially in the portfolio.

At least a dozen Rayados supporters who traveled to the United Arab Emirates, they intercepted the truck of the Mexican team after the players finished training on Sunday.

Monterrey fans demanded to speak with the ‘Vasco’

The annoyed fans demanded that Javier Aguirre, coach of Monterrey, get off the truck to chat with the fans and give them an explanation after the defeat against the Egyptian team, however, no member of the team got off the bus.

“Get off, Aguirre; go down, Aguirre, for good”claimed one of the followers. “Come to face us, nothing more”, shouted a follower, with Argentinian style. “Tomorrow I will come at the same time, and there will be more”threatened the first follower, according to the Multimedios video.

The group of fans of the royal team dispersed minutes later and the security group that was escorting the team cleared the area so that the truck could continue on its way.

Aguirre has not given the expected results

In addition to the early elimination in the Club World Cup, the Monterrey supporters claim Aguirre for the fact that not transcend in the local tournament. In his first tournament at the head of Rayados, Aguirre was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Santos Laguna, whom he was able to beat, but chose to defend himself and at the last minute the Laguneros took the tie from him.

In the last tournament, the royals they thrashed Cruz Azul in the playoffs and in the Quarterfinals Atlas left them on the road for better position in the general table, so that the only achievement of “Vasco” with the most expensive squad in Liga MX has been the Concachampions, which gave him the pass to the Club World Cup.