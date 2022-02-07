Gigi Hadid clears up confusion after starting rumor that Rihanna is having triplets

Gigi Hadid apologized online after causing a huge pregnancy scandal Rihanna with his comment on the singer’s latest post showing off his growing belly.

The supermodel sparked speculation that the singer could be expecting triplets on Wednesday, February 3, after commenting “three angels” in the Fenty Beauty founder’s Instagram pregnancy post. Three days full of uncertainty for fans later, Hadid clarified that she was referring to Riri, A$AP Rocky and his future son.

“I just found out about this commotion. I meant rih / rocky / baby lol”, he explained.

Hadid and Rihanna have collaborated on more than one occasion, including the fashion show Savage X Fenty Volume 3 from her lingerie brand in September 2021.

In other news, the parents-to-be shared the great news about their pregnancy with an amazing session of Photos in which the singer showed her baby bump in an open pink coat as they walked through the streets of New York. After the news broke, a source told People that Rihanna “couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom”.

“Having a baby is something she never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea.”, said the source. “She loves all the changes in her body during pregnancy”.

Rihanna & A$AP announcing they’re expecting, casually in Harlem, instead of in a glamorous photoshoot, it’s absolutely iconic to me. pic.twitter.com/Ntghn4STOU — Monaé (@museofmugler) January 31, 2022

The source couldn’t help but talk about the relationship of the singer with rapper A$AP Rocky, and could only say wonders.