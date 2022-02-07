Georgina Rodríguez gives a luxurious truck to Cristiano for his birthday

the hobby

Georgina Rodríguez surprised Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 37 this Saturday, with a gift that the Portuguese will be able to add to his extensive collection of cars, a luxurious latest model van, 4×4 very spacious and with all the comforts.

The Argentine model did not skimp for the gift of the Manchester United player, that he added a fully equipped Cadillac Escalade to his list of cars and that has a value of more than 100 thousand dollars.

The Portuguese’s new vehicle measures more than 5 meters in length, in this short version, and has a 420-horsepower engine. With this gift from Georgina, Ronald will be able to transport his entire family, since it has space for 7 people, plus two individual seats for the second row.

The Cadillac Escalade is a model that is not for sale in Europe, much less in England, which is why Rodríguez had to resort to an import and one of the supplier countries of this car is the United States, where it exceeds 100 thousand dollars, more than two million pesos.



Cristiano Ronaldo’s car collection

This new ‘toy’ of Cristiano Ronaldo is one more “stripe to the tiger”, because The Portuguese owns an extensive collection of late-model cars waiting in his garage, which is currently in Manchester.

In the first episode of the Soy Georgina series, you can see the garage of Cristiano and his wife’s house, where several luxurious cars ranging from a silver Buggati Chiron to a Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG.

