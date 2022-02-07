George Clooney wants to see Ben Affleck win an Oscar again

A friendship over the years has consolidated Ben Affleck and George Clooneythe same that has led them to participate in different projects together, like “Argo” (2012) and recently “The tender bar” (2021).

In this last film, Clooney was the director and Affleck played Charlie Maguire, a role with which he received nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes and the SAG.

In conversation with Deadline, the interpreter of “The great swindle” spoke of the friendship with his friend.

“He stuck his neck out, and yes, he got a SAG Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination. He deserves it. He took a chance, and he really worked hard on this, and he hasn’t been very recognized as an actor, and he’s a really wonderful actor,” he said.

“I’ve had great success with him both times we’ve worked. I’m a big fan of yours.”he stressed.

At the same time, he stated that Ben deserves much more within the film industry and that he has managed to get ahead despite various obstacles.

“He knows what it’s like to be on top of the game, and He has also had some difficult moments. Some of them, as he has said many times, are self-inflicted, but he is a fighter.”

“It would be wonderful if he got the same kind of attention (at the Oscars). I think he deserves it.” assured.

Affleck comes out of a controversy with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, noting that his alcohol problems had some connection to his mood during their relationship.