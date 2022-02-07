George Clooney and Brad Pitt agreed to lower their salary for their film to be released in cinema – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

George Clooney and Brad Pitt will once again be partners on the big screen in a project directed by Jon Watts, who recently premiered Spider-man: No Way Home. And although details of the film have not yet been released, it was learned that the actors refused to release it in theaters and on a streaming platform simultaneously, a dynamic that gained many followers as a result of the pandemic but It also generated a lot of controversy.

“It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those rare bidding wars that happen from time to time, and it ended up being pretty extreme, and Apple came up with a big number for Brad and me, but we told them we were willing to charge. less, as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they accepted, ”Clooney revealed in an interview with dead line, in which he confirmed that Apple Originals Films obtained the rights to the production.

“I think there are ways to ensure coexistence. I really think that there are ways to live together, and it is essential. There are films that are enjoyed more on the big screen, surrounded by people”, he detailed and gave as an example a comedy that he is shooting with Julia Roberts, which in his opinion will work better in theaters than from home.

Clooney and Pitt were not the first to question the premieres on the platforms. Without going any further, in mid-2021, Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for the launch of Black Widow, alleging that the mega production was scheduled to be presented exclusively in cinema, but that the Mickey Mouse multinational would have breached the contract by making a simultaneous release on Disney +.

With this dynamic, the film broke box office records during its first weekend in theaters and presented a drop in collection levels during the following days, which is why the actress assures that she lost close to 50 million dollars, since a large part of his salary depended on the earnings of the theaters.

On the other hand, the director Denis Villanueve was also upset by the landing of dunes to HBOMax. “I heard on the news that Warner Bros has decided to release dunes on HBO Max at the same time as our theatrical release, using featured images from our film to promote their streaming service. With this decision, AT&T has taken over one of the most important and respectable studios in the history of cinema”, said the man who was also in charge of The arrival, prisoners, Hitman Y blade runner 2049.

He added: “There is absolutely no love for the cinema, nor for the public here. It’s about the survival of a telecommunications mammoth, one that currently has an astronomical debt of more than 150 billion dollars. Therefore, although dunes is about movies and audiences, AT&T is about its own survival on Wall Street. With the launch of HBO Max being a flop thus far, AT&T decided to sacrifice the entire Warner Bros. slate for 2021 in a desperate attempt to grab the attention of the audience. But beyond his complaint, he failed to change the fate of his film.

