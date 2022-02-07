From Hilary Duff’s walk with her daughter to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ shopping day: celebrities in one click

Food and shopping: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas went to lunch at an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles and then toured the best stores of a famous shopping mall. She did not go unnoticed by wearing a light blue faux fur hat that she combined with her sweatshirt and white pants (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Family trip. Hilary Duff went for a walk with her daughter, Banks Violet Blair, through the streets of her neighborhood in Los Angeles. The actress photographed when she left her house and carried the little girl in her arms

Workday. Jennifer Aniston was photographed on the set of “Murder Mystery 2”, the new movie she is working on. Filming takes place on the paradisiacal beaches of Waikiki, Hawaii

Romantic breakfast. Halle Berry and her partner, Van Hunt, sat down to eat at a candy store in Los Angeles. There they had a cool drink with lemon

Fun night. Dua Lipa is currently in New York and was photographed when she was walking down the street during a rainy day. She wore a black dress that she combined with the boots that she was wearing

Rumer Willis shopped at a Los Angeles supermarket after taking a gym class. He wore a sports outfit of leggings and black top that he combined with his mask and wore brown sneakers that he combined with his leather bag.

Lucy Hale went for a walk through the streets of Beverly Hills and took the opportunity to walk her dogs. She wore metallic purple leggings, a printed jumpsuit, a cross-body bag and sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were photographed leaving the Los Angeles gym where they take Pilates classes. For this, both wore sporty and comfortable looks

Back to the ring. Elsa Pataky returned to Byron Bay, Australia, after vacationing in Madrid, Prague, Rome, Venice, London, Paris, the French Alps and Kenya. At the time of being photographed, she was not wearing shoes and was wearing a brown muscular shirt and a printed skirt

Family outing. Selma Blair went to lunch at an exclusive restaurant with her son Arthur, her partner Ron Carlson and his daughter. They were photographed arriving at Mauro’s Cafe in West Hollywood (Photos: The Grosby Group)

