For what reason Brad Pitt and George Clooney agreed to lower their salaries for their next film

The actors, who are also friends, will be the protagonists of the next film written and directed by the director , jon watts. Not many details are known about the film yet, but it is known that it will be under the orbit of Apple Original Films.

In a recent interview, Clooney He said that both he and Brad they agreed to accept a lower salary if the studio agreed to one condition. “It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those rare bidding wars that happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme, and Apple came up with a big number for Brad and me, but we told them that we were willing to charge less, as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they agreed”, reported the actor in dialogue with the foreign portal Deadline.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt worked together several times before and they are great friends off screen. They filmed the trilogy together ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ and they agreed on ‘Burn after reading’a film directed by the Coen brothers that was their last collaboration on the big screen, until now.