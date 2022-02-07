Fitness: 5 minute exercises you can do at home to lose weight

If you’re looking to stay fit but don’t have time, these exercises will help you stay active and fit from the comfort of your home.

5 minute exercises you can do at home to lose weight

vigorous walks

If you haven’t exercised in a while, walking briskly for five minutes is a great way to activate your body.

Climbing stairs

In addition to toning your legs, you will notice an improvement in your heart rate, just avoid the ascents, you can even walk to work or take short runs.

squats

You can alternate for five minutes doing 30 seconds straight of squats and another 30 seconds of push-ups, either normal or supporting the knees.

plates

You can do this exercise for 40 seconds with 20-second breaks and repeat it five times, you can even do it during your workday, as long as it doesn’t affect your occupations.

dance

Not only will you charge your body with energy, you will also keep it active during the rest of the day, just put on your favorite music and dance to one or two songs when you get out of bed.