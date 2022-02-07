First photos of Kylie Jenner’s son

02.07.2022 10:00 p.m.

Liam Gallagher suffers an accident because of virtual reality glasses

The virtual reality glasses are loaded by the devil and Liam Gallagher has been a victim of them. He wasn’t just playing some violent game or dance game, but the game of The Simpsons. She was in her room and one thing led to another and ended the broken nose and several blows to the face.

“I was in the store. The Simpson selling food and things to people. Suddenly, I went to a counterI stopped at the counter to have a little chat with a guy and I almost broke my face again”, explains the former Oasis singer. “I ended up in the fridge,” he concludes. Although in reality, he ended up in the hospital after falling down the stairs.

Nuria Fergó, “economically alone”, bets on rancheras

Nuria Fergo bet on his music again. The singer rose to fame in the first edition of the contest Operation Triumph 2001 and debuted in the music industry with his album breeze of hope. For a few years his race took off with force, he experienced the media phenomenon of the program first hand and his first albums were quite a success in sales. Despite having always been linked to music, the Malaga-born woman had not released an album for 13 years.

Now come back strong and surprises with an album of ranchera versions of some of the songs that have marked him the most in his life. She is comfortable with it. She so she confesses it to Direct Chronicle where she asserts that she is only financially speaking: “I don’t have support or a record company that puts up the money”.

The singer Nuria Fergó / JORGE PINTADO

The date of Prince Andrew’s declaration before the judge

The prince andrew of England agreed to give a sworn statement on March 10 in the United Kingdom as part of the case of sexual abuse of a minor filed against him by Virginia Giuffre in a New York court.

Giuffre alleges that he was a victim of sex trafficking ring of the late businessman Jeffrey Epstein, which led her to have sexual relations with the son of Elizabeth II when she was 17 years old. He denies that she was responsible and has sought legal protection not to sit on the bench, but justice has not accepted their means.

Prince Andrew of England / EP

Kris Jenner, mediator between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is being more conflictive than it might seem. While the singer avoids giving statements and rebuilding her life with Peter Davidsonthe singer threatens the comedian and accuses his ex of kidnapping his children.

The intervention of the mother of the influencer, Chris Jennerto see if there is any possibility of understanding or, at least, to smoke the pipe of peace. All the sisters are with Kim But the businesswoman is “really the only one who is still in a relationship with Kanye,” a source close to the rapper says. U.S. Weekly. “She always has and is the peacemaker when no one else speaks to him,” he adds.

Businesswoman Kris Jenner / EP

Billie Eilish saves a fan in full concert

Billie Eilish She has just shown that when she goes on stage she pays attention to her fans. So much so that he has stopped a concert he was giving in Atlanta (United States of America) when he saw that one of the female spectators present had an asthma attack.

He got up from the chair he was in, approached her, warned security and alerted the public that he was stopping the show for a moment: “I’ll wait for people to be okay before moving on with the show.” Many have wanted to see a hint at Travis Scott, but he never mentioned his name, over acting as he could.















Mario Casas shakes Gavà

The city of Gavà has woken up very revolted. mario houses was in its streets for the filming of the spin-off of Blindfolded, the Netflix production starring Sandra Bullock. The Galician actor has been from 8 to 12 in the morning recording one of the post apocalyptic scenes.

Many neighbors have approached the place and have heard the interpreter yell, “Hello! Is anyone there? I need a doctor.” Direct Chronicle He has witnessed the moment and has exclusive footage from the shoot.

Tom Holland presents ‘Uncharted’ in Barcelona

Tom Holland has visited Barcelona this Monday to promote his latest film, Uncharted, in which he plays a thief who must recover a medieval treasure. The English actor, interpreter of Spiderman in several installments of the Marvel series, has posed before journalists and photographers in front of the Magic Fountain of Montjuïc, one of the filming locations. In addition, Barcelona served as a set for other shots of the film, in locations such as the Basilica of Santa Maria del Mar wave sacred Family.

Uncharteddirected by Reuben Fleischer, narrates the search by the thief Nathan Drake (Holland) and the treasure hunter Victor Sully Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) of a great fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. In the film, based on a Naughty Dog video game for PlayStation, Drake and Sully will face Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who claims to be the rightful heir to the loot.

Tom Holland in Barcelona / EP

Juan Carlos I kept it a secret that he had Covid

Major surprise around the royal house. If the close contact with Rafa Nadal raised fears this December that John Charles I had Covid, now it has been known that the king emeritus, who tested negative at the time, had already suffered from the disease a month earlier.

The news, revealed by the newspaper The world, have left a good part of the population speechless. The royal house did not inform about it and that the monarch was admitted to a hospital.

King Emeritus Juan Carlos I / EP

Rihanna pregnant with triplets?

Network alert. Rihanna’s pregnancy has been the talk of many a conversation. fans this weekend who also speculated on the idea that the singer could have triplets.

The culprit of everything is Gigi Hadid. The model congratulated the artist from Barbados after she posted a photo of her belly on Instagram: “three angels”. Two words that sparked all the rumours. Rihanna’s friend, seeing the stir that was caused had to go out to clarify that he was referring to the singer, her boyfriend and the baby.

Singer Rihanna/INSTRAGRAM

First pictures of Kylie Jenner’s second child

Happy days in the Kardashian family. Kylie Jennerthe youngest of the most media clan in Hollywood, has become a mother for the second time with the rapper Travis Scott. The young woman in her twenties has shared the good news through social networks.

Although at the moment the name they have chosen for the newborn is unknown, it has emerged that it is a boy. In the image that he has released, you can see the hand of Stormi Webster, his firstborn, holding her brother’s. A black and white photograph as tender as it is similar to the one she used to announce the birth of his first daughter.