FC Barcelona | Sadio Mané was one of Leo Messi’s requirements

The idyllic story of Lionel Messi (34 years old) with the FC Barcelona finished earlier than expected. Specifically, during the summer transfer period in 2021, once the entity chaired by Joan Laporta was unable to balance its accounts to retain the crack. A man who would come to Paris Saint-Germain with the letter of freedom under his arm.

Of course, it is convenient to echo the information provided by the journalist Sique Rodríguez in BE Catalonia. According to said source, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had the ambition to promote the competitive guarantees of the project of the culés. Therefore, he requested the incorporation of Sadio Mané (29 years old).

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool offensive pillar

New champion of the African Cup of Nations with Senegal, the attacker has become, with his own merits, one of the banners of the Liverpool. Hence, Leo wanted to recruit Mané for the cause blaugrana, so Barça directly addressed the negotiations with the representatives of the former Southampton player.

However, those of Jürgen Klopp were closed in band regarding a possible goodbye of his pupil in Anfield. What’s more, Sadio Mané continues to enhance his legacy with Liverpool, while Messi is writing a new story away from FC Barcelona. In fact, the 30 of PSG will measure their forces with those of Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League.