Fans speculate with this Pokémon Legends Poké Ball: Arceus

You have available on the web the latest news of this long-awaited game, and now we have received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: it is a peculiar Poké Ball present in the game.

Strange Poké Ball in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In this case, the information corresponds to a Poké Ball that, for the moment it is unknown what it is for. Found in the game code, it works like a normal Poké Ball but players don’t have access to it.

It is blue in color, and this has led us to think that perhaps it could be related to Poké Balls from Pokémon Home if the title receives compatibility with this app. Perhaps the Poké Balls that are not present in Pokémon Legends will transform into this when it is added.

In the meantime, we will have to wait to see what happens with this type of unknown Poké Ball. You can see it large in the image below, along with all the other Poké Balls from Pokémon Legends:

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

