Fans continue with demonstrations asking for the departure of Javier Aguirre

Fans showed up with banners against the Monterrey coach after being eliminated from the Club World Cup.

The demonstrations against Javier Aguirre and the directive of Monterey they continued in the concentration hotel of scratched in the United Arab Emirates, after the appearance of coolers with the impression of the faces of ‘Vasco’ and managers of the Monterrey team, as well as a blanket against the Mexican coach.

This Monday, a photograph was spread on social networks, with the entrance of the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr hotel in Abu Dhabi, a concentration center for the scratched. In the image four coolers can be seen, highlighting the printed faces of Javier Aguirre and the directors of the northern club, Duilio Davino Y Jose Gonzalez Ornelaswith red spots.

Fans showed up at the Rayados concentration hotel to ask for Javier Aguirre to leave. Twitter: @LaFuerzaRayada

On the other hand, another photograph showed a banner with the legend “DA$ A$CO VA$CO”, carried by six fans of the Monterrey team, one with his face covered by a mask with the Pandilla shield, and the the rest hiding their identity with the blanket, also at the entrance to the northerners’ concentration hotel.

Last Sunday morning in the same place, eggs with photographs of Javier Aguirre with the message #FUERAAGUIRRE, in addition, at night after the training of scratchedfans stopped the team bus after practice to demand the elimination of the Club World Cup in view of Al-Ahly in the second round, however, they were unable to talk with the players, the coaching staff or the directors of Monterey.