Fallout’ shines in La 1 although the series ‘Unfaithful’ is the most watched of the night

Related news

Last Sunday Movie of the week of the 1, daggers in the back, achieved a joy for the public network, by achieving the most watched program in prime time. This week he opted for another Hollywood blockbuster and left a great figure, although not enough to dethrone the Turkish series Unfaithful.

And it is that in Antena 3 Unfaithful was the most watched of prime time, with a 15.3% with 1,956,000 viewers on average It does not manage to overcome the barrier of two million like the previous Sunday, although it has improved its share of the screen by half a point.

Yesterday #Unfaithful6Feb from @antena3com is the LEADER in its broadcast time slot with a 15.3% share and an average of 1,956,000 viewers.

A total of 4,061,000 people saw the series at some point, which contributes 22.8% of the network’s share.#Hearings 📺📊 pic.twitter.com/OKCfPPHOQm — Windward Communication (@blvcom) February 7, 2022

The movie of the week issued Mission Impossible: Fallout, starring Tom Cruise. The action film was the most watched on La 1 all day, and accumulated 1,764,000 viewers on average with 13.4%. It exceeded 5.5 million contacts, that is, people who saw at least one minute of the film.

gonzo fired saved on laSexta, with a program in which he interviewed Minister Yolanda Díaz. The broadcast represented a season high for the format, with an average of 9% fee Y 1,445,000 viewers on average.

In Telecinco it was possible to see a gala of Secret Story: The night of the secrets, in which it was announced that Nagore Robles would go up to the house to spend time with the participants and with a very special mission (work that had previously been entrusted to Kiko Rivera). The reality show had an average of 10.6% share with 1,064,000 spectators.

#SecretNight4 signed 1,064,000 viewers and a 10.6% share in the prime time of @telecincoes.

🥉 The channel is 3rd in its slot (22:07-01:47), after A3 and La 1.

👩‍🦰 Grows to 13.5% among women.@SecretStory_es @tmorenomorales pic.twitter.com/WrujFcB7a4 — GECA. Audiovisual Consultant (@GECAtv) February 7, 2022

Iker Jimenez and Carmen Porter were at the forefront of a new installment of Fourth millenium on the night of Cuatro, and managed to be the channel’s most watched program all day. His mean was 6% with 878.000 viewers. Among other topics, they talked about UFOs, women considered witches in Ghana and the legends that exist in Asturias about buried treasures.

💥#Fourth millenium liked it with a 6% share and 878 thousand viewers in the prime time of #Four

👤The program with @navedelmisterio Y @carmenporter_ added more than 4.3 million contacts and was the program with the greatest contribution to the data of @four with 24.9%!#QueVivaLaTele #Hearings pic.twitter.com/fYRWtulhTc — Two30′ (@Dos30TV) February 7, 2022

The filmmaker Luis García Berlanga was remembered in the program Essentials of La 2, with a documentary that valued his work on the centenary of his birth. He marked a 2.5% fee Y 401,000 spectators.

The most watched channel of the day was Antena 3, with 12%, followed by Telecinco with 11.5%. The program with the most viewers, up to 2,214,000 and 19.5% share, it was Antena 3 Weekend News in its desktop edition.

Follow the topics that interest you