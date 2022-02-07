Exercise more: how to know if you need it, according to experts

The body is wise, and in its own way it shows you how to know that you have to do more exercise. Or at least some exercise if you spend the day sitting down, something very common today and more so with teleworking, but something we should try to change as soon as possible.

According to personal trainer Tim Liu, from 30 we begin to lose up to 5% of muscle mass in 10 years, which translates into easier to gain weight, accumulate fat, and the risks that derive from it.

Everyone we want to be well, as healthy as possible, and exercise helps that. You don’t have to aim to have the arms of Chris Hemsworth or the abs of Lenny Kravitz, but you do have to be in shape because your future self will thank you dearly, of that there is no doubt.

And how do you know that you have to exercise more? There are 4 very clear signsyou will notice two of them without having to move, for the others you will have to put on your tracksuit and pass the tests. If you get it, congratulations, your training is adequate, but if you end up exhausted, then it’s time to increase the intensity a bit.

Thus, according to Liu, these are the signs that you should exercise more:

your percentage of fat exceeds 15% if you are a man and 24% if you are a woman

you lack energy during the day to do daily chores

You can't run a mile (1.6 kilometers) without stopping

You can't even do a pushup

who have a good aerobic capacity they can complete the kilometer without stopping, even if it’s not running at full speed, if you can’t, it’s time to start improving. Train little by little until you get it (and overcome it).

Equally, push-ups are one of the litmus tests of the state of form. If it is difficult for you, it means that you do not have strength in your arms, back or core. There are plenty of workouts you can get started with, even at home and without weights.

A good physical condition and habitual sport will reduce the percentage of fat, which the higher it is, the more the risk of suffering from certain types of diseases increases. Likewise, the fitter you are, the more energy you will have during the day to do everything that touches.

Is your body telling you to exercise more? It’s time to find out.

