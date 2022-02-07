Exercise: EASY routines at home to tone and increase muscle in arms and legs with resistance bands

For tone up, increase muscle Y lose fat in arms and legs you do not need weights or large devices to achieve it; it’s possible to do exercise at home with resistance bands, this currently widely used sports item that offers great results for your body, since it strengthens Y molds to perfection. If among your plans this year is the stay in shape and increase muscles, try these training routines. They are super easy and fast of doing!

The arm exercises Y legs with resistance bands They offer many benefits: with these leagues you train the muscles, strengthen them and shape them; while you work these parts of the body, too exercises glutes, back and abdomen.

How do resistance bands help?

–Increase strength and endurance.

-Increase your flexibility.

-They favor the coordination of the body.

-The resistance bands are perfect for those people who are in physical rehabilitation.

Photo: Pexels

What exercises can I do with resistance bands?

Some of the exercises for arms and legs what can you do with resistance bands are:

side step

To do this exercise, place a resistance band above your knees; spread your legs, a little outside the line of your hips and then slightly bend your knees. Take 10 lateral steps and complete 5 series. In this way, you will make your legs look amazing.

Rowing

Do you want your arms be toned? then try this exercise and add it to your routine: with one foot step on the elastic band and lean slightly forward; With your arms outstretched, grab the garter and bring your arms up to chest height. Do 5 sets of 15 reps each.

Photo: Pexels

Lateral shoulder raise

Stand up, with your legs slightly apart; Take it elastic band from both ends and steps on the garter with one foot. Raise your arms up to shoulder height. for this exercise help you shape your arms do 5 sets of 20 reps.

Doing this routine 3 times a week you will tone your legs and arms Y you will increase muscle in an easy and very fast way. Dare to try it!