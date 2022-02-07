Exatlón México: The surprising elimination of a Blue athlete in the All Star

The Exathlon Mexico All Starr does not forgive and demands an athlete, that is why here we will tell you how the unfair elimination of a Blue athlete in the all-star. The Blues were overconfident and that’s why they haven’t won the Duels for Survival since last Thursday.

Karma came to Ernesto Cázares

Karma reached Ernesto Cázares who made fun of the Reds a lot by saying that he was going to send one of the opponents to the Elimination Duel, but Antonio Rosique revealed that he would also go running for his permanence in the All Star.

