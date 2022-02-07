Exatlón México: The surprising elimination of a Blue athlete in the All Star

The Exathlon Mexico All Starr does not forgive and demands an athlete, that is why here we will tell you how the unfair elimination of a Blue athlete in the all-star. The Blues were overconfident and that’s why they haven’t won the Duels for Survival since last Thursday.

Karma came to Ernesto Cázares

Karma reached Ernesto Cázares who made fun of the Reds a lot by saying that he was going to send one of the opponents to the Elimination Duel, but Antonio Rosique revealed that he would also go running for his permanence in the All Star.

The Maximum Authority revealed the names that would go to the Elimination Duel, Heliud Pulido, Ernesto Cázares, Ana Lago and Dorys. Two Reds and two Blues went to run for their permanence in a round robin.

Who was the surprise elimination of the Blues in the All Star?

To the surprise of many, the eliminated who turned out to be the first athlete to leave the all-star it was Ernesto Cázares, who lost to Doris, since the Reds were saved with two lives left; Heliud and Ana Lago were saved.

In the middle of the ceremony to say goodbye to Ernesto, Marysol takes the place of Boy Wonder, since Million Dollar Baby’s maternal grandmother passed away, and the request of the current champion was to take the place of the younger brother of the Cázares.

Marysol had already suffered the death of one of her grandmother in the fifth season, but now she lost the second, Antonio Rosique gave her permission to leave so she could be with her family.

Marysol Cortés was able to handle the first loss of her loved one, but now she could not bear another hard blow and the Highest Authority accepted the Million Dollar Baby request.

With this request, Marysol revealed that she needs to be with her family, since she recognized everyone’s work, she also highlighted the Reds’ competitive level, referring to Nataly and Mati.

Antonio Rosique and both the Red and Blue athletes did not believe what they were hearing, but as is logical, Marysol was away from home for almost a year, the reigning champion could not be away from her family any longer and now she had to ask for her exit.

A couple of weeks ago, her sister was the one who published the death of her grandmother through her social networks, but it was not until the first Sunday of elimination that Sol had lost her grandmother.

AC