Exatlón All Star: MEMES criticize the performance of Ernesto Cázares and affirm that he should have left the reality show

In addition to disputing a mixed duel in a matter of color, the athletes of Exathlon All Star they faced the first elimination match against components of different genders, because today, for the first time in the battle, two men and two women were the ones who entered the track to run.

Tonight, in the fair that closed the opening week of the sixth season, the red team won Survival and with it they managed to make the next fight happen under equal circumstances, so later, in the biggest exam, two representatives from both rows came out to defend their stay.

Permanence in Exatlón All Star

Although the dynamics have now changed, the selection of athletes in the permanence rounds remains the same and is based on the general statistics with the triumphs of each competitor. Due to the above, the result of the series installed in the challenge of elimination to Ernesto Cazares and Doris del Moral as members of the celestial group, as well as Ana Lago and Heliud Pulido as elements of the scarlet team, all at risk of losing their place.

The 4 representatives of the groups in Exathlon All Star they faced the fight in the Power Circuit where they, red and blue, started the contest with a total of 4 lives, which were decreasing as the test progressed.

Subsequently, the outcome of the contest presented an exciting battle due to the high level of competition that the current campaign handles; However, as usual, the cycle of the show does not stop and one of the champions was defeated.

Elimination of Ernesto Cázares

Surprisingly, the reds prevailed in the duel and in the end it was the blues who fought for continuity tonight, the first Sunday of the biggest edition in Exathlon Mexico which exhibited the defeat of Ernesto huntersthe great winner of the first installment whose starting place was taken by Marysol Cortés, her teammate who asked to leave the program and take the place of ‘Wonder Boy’ after hearing the report that her maternal grandmother had died.

“I want to thank my team for understanding my reasons, I love them very much, thanks for helping me with the first duel, the second I will do from home. It hurts me to miss this, and I’m grateful to everyone. It’s hard for me to leave it here, but it’s part of life, of the cycle… I am what I am because of exathlon… until always”, the boxer expressed.

Memes criticize Ernesto’s performance and claim that he should have left

After Sol’s departure, the memes regretted the situation and immediately began to share reactions that Ernestowho gained fame and prestige for being the first reality champion, is not up to the contest and should therefore abandon it, since they maintain that the best thing in this case would have been the exit of hunters and the replacement of Marysol with the reinforcement of another woman.